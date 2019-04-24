Lloyd charged with rape

Keegan Lloyd, 18, of Rigby, was charged with rape of a teen girl, after he allegedly sexually assaulted her while she was intoxicated in January.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the alleged rape happened three days before the victim’s sexual assault examination. The affidavit states that the victim had gone to a friend’s house where she fell asleep on the couch.
The victim reportedly had between six and nine beers before falling asleep, which the investigator states cause the victim to be too intoxicated to consent.
According to the affidavit, the victim told Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies that she woke up after she felt someone touching her, and recognized Lloyd by his voice. She reported that he had undressed her and raped her more than once, before he left after she told him to stop.
Two residents at the house said the victim, who had fallen asleep in her clothes, was undressed on the couch the next morning. One of the residents told law enforcement Lloyd contacted her and told her he felt bad about what happened with the victim.
Lloyd was charged with rape where the victim is unable to resist due to intoxication, punishable with up to life in prison.
As of April 17, a preliminary hearing had not been scheduled.
Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Butikofer told The Star April 17 that they still haven’t determined a preliminary hearing date. He said a date was set at one point, but the office hadn’t received all of the “discovery” so it was postponed.