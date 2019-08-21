Representatives of victim advocacy groups voiced their support for an additional Jefferson County attorney in an Aug. 12 county commissioners meeting.
Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Butikofer reiterated in the meeting that the county has among the fewest number of attorneys and highest number of difficult sex cases per capita compared with surrounding counties. He still did not have the total caseload numbers for the attorneys, which he said have been requested from the Supreme Court and should be coming soon. As of Aug. 15, Butikofer said he had received the total caseload numbers from the Supreme Court, though they did not come in time for the meeting.
In the meeting, Butikofer said commissioners should weigh the number of sex crimes higher than other, less time-consuming cases. The data he presented on those crimes demonstrated less than five cases were filed per year from 2012 to 2015. Those numbers increased to 12 in 2016, five in 2017 and 13 in 2018. Butikofer said 10 had so far been filed in 2019.
Four individuals from three advocacy groups spoke in favor of an additional attorney: Joann Hess, an advocate with the Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Center in Idaho Falls; Jilinda Wray, representing the Family Crisis Center in Rexburg; and Kimber Tower and Ashley Stallings, of Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center. Hess said she lives in Bonneville County just over the county line and has been coming to Rigby as an advocate for 15 years.
“We certainly have seen more child sexual abuse cases than we have in the past, which is sad,” Hess said. “And I just feel like if they were able to add an extra prosecutor that our victims would be able to still get the prosecution that they deserve for their benefits.”
Wray also said she felt an additional prosecutor would benefit victims and “help ease the burden” so prosecutors could put more time and effort into the cases. Tower said she wanted to talk about statistics.
“We work with six different counties,” Tower said. “Jefferson County has been approximately 25% of our case load. And when you think of that, divide that by six counties, that’s a heavy case load. In 2019, they are 43% of our case load.”
She said each of those cases take 1,650 hours per child, and said that number was probably low.
“I know, speaking for us, we’re treading water,” Tower said. “And if we’re treading water, they probably are, too.”
When Commissioner Shayne Young questioned why child abuse cases were filed more often in the county, Tower chimed in, saying Jefferson County uses a “team approach.”
“When you have a county that does that, your numbers are higher not because crime’s higher, but because they’re actually trying to make things better,” she said.
However, another member of the public, Ward Whitmore, said it is important for commissioners to see the full case load of the county attorneys.
“Until you have the information that shows what each attorney is doing, then you don’t have enough information to make an informed decision,” Whitmore said.
After public comment finished, Commissioner Scott Hancock said he did want to see the full case load numbers.
“We realize it’s up in this particular area, but it may be down in others, giving you more time to do that,” he said.
Butikofer said those numbers are important, but said the statistics provided included the most time-intensive cases.
“If the board were to approve that, that would put us on par, not above, but on par with what the other counties have staff for their population, not to mention we’re above every other county on the cases that are the most serious, that take the most time,” He said.
Hancock reiterated his desire to see the caseload numbers, which he said would be important in determining if lower caseloads in other areas could free up time or if another attorney would be justified. Young also asked how an additional attorney could be justified, with the county having gone from three part-time attorneys about five years ago to two full-time attorneys and two part-time.
“We’ve increased the attorneys in the county, we’ve doubled the manpower there,” he said.
Butikofer said he did not believe Paul Ziel, the undeputized attorney who provides planning and zoning with legal advice, should be counted as an attorney. He said because Ziel was not deputized, he could not go to trial and employees who took advice from Ziel would not be granted immunity.
“If my office gives you bad advice and you follow that advice, then the board — as commissioners — have immunity,” Butikofer said.
Commissioner Young said maybe Ziel should be deputized in that case, a topic that has come up before in an initial budget workshop.
“I think the option’s out there, and he (Ziel) is looking into it,” Commissioner Roger Clark said.