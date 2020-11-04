Local athletes head to state

The West Jefferson volleyball team went undefeated in their conference to win the District Championship. They will played at the State Volleyball Tournament Oct. 30-31 at Buhl High School. From L to R: Manager Anna Parker, Manager Bailey Caudle, Manager Christina Hawker, Londyn Wood, Kiyah Robins, Cambree Hall, Caroline Taylor, Jaylee Ball, Taylor Petersen, Lindsey Dalling, Jordyn Torgerson, Coach Raquel Torgerson, Coach Lori Eddins and Coach Anna Smuin. On the bottom row, Taya Calder, Lacey Dalling and Carlee Johnson.