Local athletes head to state

Student athletes from around the county are headed to state as the fall sports season draws closer to ending.
West Jefferson Lady Panthers volleyball team went undefeated in their conference to win the District Championship and played at the State Volleyball Tournament Oct. 30-31 at Buhl High School.
The girls beat Firth 3-0 Oct. 30 along with Valley by a score of 3-2 Oct. 31 in the 2A Tournament. Overall, the team took home a fourth place trophy as “Consolation Champions.”
Several cross country athletes qualified for state as well including Hyrum Spencer, Elizabeth Spencer, Kaylee Dalling, Hailey Belnap, Eliza Anhder, Kimbur Mecham, McKenna Neville, Jaycee Lounsbury and Allie McDonald. State Championships took place Oct. 30 and 31 at Portneuf Wellness Complex.
The Girls’ Cross Country team took fifth place at the state competition, Elizabeth Spencer placed seventh and Hyrum Spencer placed tenth.
The Panther football team also made playoffs but lost against Bear Lake with a score of 22-36.
Clark County girls volleyball competed in the district championships but did not place in order to qualify for the state competition.
The Ririe girls Cross Country team placed third in their district championship and qualified to compete in the State Championships as well, finishing eighth overall.
The Rigby boys Cross Country team placed third at the District competition, qualifying them for State that took place Oct. 30 in Pocatello at the Portneuf Wellness Complex. The boys took sixth overall and top finishers included Ben Ricks (23rd), Nathan Fielding (25th) and Trevor Bradley (36th).
Girls Cross Country placed fourth at Districts and while they did not qualify to attend the state competition, Rachel Nelson placed 9th overall and did qualify for State. The girls race took place in Pocatello as well prior to the boys competition. Nelson placed as an overall top individual finisher in 39th place.
The football team won the District Championship and had a bi-week for the first round of state playoffs. The Trojans will play the winner of the Eagle and Thunder Ridge game in the second round. Rigby will host the second round with the game taking place at 7:00 p.m. Nov. 6.