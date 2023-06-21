A memorial travel-team baseball tournament has been scheduled in memory of Rhett Pinnock, local Rigby High School graduate and baseball player who suffered a fatal accident three years ago.
Tournament organizer, Peyton Boudrero, played high school baseball with Rhett prior to Rhett's graduation in 2017. Since his teammate's untimely death, Boudrero said, he had wanted to do something in his memory and hadn't had the chance to do so until this year when he started up his Rigby-based travel team.
"I've coached for a couple of years," Boudrero said, "and I couldn't figure out how to [honor him] until I put this team together."
As of now, the tournament has four teams - Boudrero's team, two from Idaho Falls and one from Twin Falls - signed up to play during the event which will double as a fundraiser.
Part of the proceeds will be given to Donor Connect, an organization which connects donors, or families of donors, with their recipients.
According to Mona Pinnock, Rhett's mother, he was a selfless kid. Before passing away four months after his twenty-first birthday, Rhett had enlisted as a donor on his Idaho State Drivers license.
"He gave me his driver's license, and pointed at the little red heart that meant he was a donor," Pinnock said. "He told me, 'you were right. If I can help [someone], why shouldn't I."
In February of 2020, Rhett died of medical complications following a swimming accident at Heise Hot Springs. According to Pinnock, he sustained one of the worse neck injuries his surgeon had ever seen; Rhett had crushed his C5, C6 and C7 vertibrae - leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.
Pinnock stated her son was always selfless; he'd had lots of friends, even some she and her family hadn't previously known.
"There were so many people, after he died, who came out of the woodwork and told us about how Rhett had touched their life in some way," Pinnock said. "The impact we have felt from that - I can't explain it."
His legacy of caring for others and of impacting the lives of those around him has carried on, his mother stated. As Rhett was a listed organ donor, he has continued to help those in need after his death through his donations.
Pinnock stated she and her family have met the recipients of his donations through Donor Connect; she has also spoken at several symposiums about organ donation.
Since sharing her experiences and sharing her son's story, she said she has heard back from several others who have chosen to either be donors or have chosen to have their loved ones donate posthumously. To Pinnock, Rhett is continuing to touch lives.
"When Peyton reached out, we were just so honored," she said. "He loved baseball. He was well liked. This kid had such an impact on the community."
The tournament is scheduled for July 15 and 16, Boudrero said. This year will be small, but he hopes to continue the tournament annually and eventually extend it for teams of all ages.
Pinnock, her husband Lonny and their sons Riley, Reggie and Ryan and their daughter Remy plan to attend the tournament, she said.
"I'm just so stinkin' proud our boy," Pinnock said. "It makes us feel real honored that people are still thinking about him so long after his death, and that they would want to do something for him."
