Local baseball coach
Photo Courtesy of Mona Pinnock

A memorial travel-team baseball tournament has been scheduled in memory of Rhett Pinnock, local Rigby High School graduate and baseball player who suffered a fatal accident three years ago.

Tournament organizer, Peyton Boudrero, played high school baseball with Rhett prior to Rhett's graduation in 2017. Since his teammate's untimely death, Boudrero said, he had wanted to do something in his memory and hadn't had the chance to do so until this year when he started up his Rigby-based travel team.


