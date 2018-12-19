With a majority of the games left to be played this season,a few local boys basketball teams are off to promising starts while a couple others still have time to turn their season around.
Rigby Trojans
The Rigby Trojans have got off to a near perfect start with five consecutive wins as of Dec. 12 in dominate fashion.
The Trojans started the season with a close 52-49 win over Idaho Falls, that lead to four straight wins over Blackfoot (67-40), Skyline (60-45), Bonneville (73-45) and Logan (63-53).
Rigby extended its in streak to six, with a 63-53 win over Kuna Dec. 13.
With their dominate performances, Rigby not only ranks first in their division but first overall in the 5A Conference.
Rigby’s remaining schedule for 2018 is as follows: Dec. 21— Madison.
Ririe Bulldogs
Like the Trojans, Ririe has had a fantastic season thus far with a 5-1 record.
Ririe defeated Aberdeen 69-35 in their first game of the season, that snowballed into four consecutive wins with wins over Teton (73-70), South Fremont (76-67), Sugar-Salem (61-51) and West Side (54-39).
In their most recent game against Snake River on Dec. 13, the Bulldogs’ winstreak was snapped with a close 64-40 loss.
With their 5-1 record, the Bulldogs sit atop the 2A Nuclear Conference and are ranked 5th in the 2A Conference behind Bear Lake, Marsing, Grangeville and Melba, all of which are undefeated.
Ririe’s remaining schedule for 2018 is as follows: Dec. 21— West Side; Dec. 29— Snake River.
West Jefferson Panthers
The Panthers have had a rough start to their season losing six-straight games.
West Jefferson is currently in last place in the 2A Nuclear Conference and are second to last overall in the 2A Conference, just ahead of Nampa Christian who is also winless.
The Panthers 284points sets them apart from Nampa Christian (273) and a last place ranking.
Their sixth straight loss occurred Dec. 14 against South Fremont in a close 54-53 game.
West Jefferson’s remaining schedule for 2018 is as follows: Dec. 20— South Fremont.
Clark County Bobcats
As of Dec. 13, the Clark County Bobcats sit at a .500 record of 3-3.
The Bobcats started their season with a 53-44 win over Taylor’s Crossing Nov. 29, but stumbled against North Gem Nov. 30 losing 66-34.
Clark County went on to beat Taylor’s Crossing once again on Dec. 4, in a game that featured two girls on the boy’s varsity team, Gaby Hernandez and Joni Grover.
The Bobcat’s most recent win came against Grace Lutheran Dec. 10 where they outscored the Royals 53-44.
Clark County lost to Watersprings Dec. 14, losing 62-41.
Clark County’s remaining schedule for 2018 is as follows: Dec. 20— Sho-Ban.