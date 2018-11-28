Local business experiencing deficits caused by construction

Since July 30, the construction of the peanut roundabout on US-20B and Stockham Boulevard has been ongoing, thereby restricting the flow of traffic causing in delays. These delays have caused many drivers to find alternate routes to their destination and therefore alternative places to do business.
Troy Lott with Bob’s Kwik Serv said during the construction of the roundabout the business has suffered major losses in income indicating an $8,000 loss per day. Prior to flaggers halting traffic about a month ago, Lott said the losses were much less.
“People didn’t want to wait in line for 10 minutes,” he said.
Although the roundabout is nearly finished Lott is still a little concerned.
“Yeah I’m a little concerned,” he said. “I hope people come back; some already have.”
Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet General Manager John Adams, said the construction has had a similar affect on walk in traffic on the lot.
“We have seen a significant decrease in walk in traffic,” he said. “People don’t want to wait in line for 15 or 20 minutes.”
Like Lott, Adams hopes and expects sales to return to normal after construction is completed.
“We very excited to have it completed.”
One concern Adams said he has is the width of the roundabout and how their delivery trucks will be able to transition through it. Despite the Idaho Transportation Department’s argument that the width wouldn’t impact large trucks Adams said they’ve already had one truck get held up.
“I still think there is going to be some congestion,” Adams said.
Like Lott and Adams O’Reilly Auto Parts Manager Andrew Fuell, said sales have taken a hit because of the traffic delays. Dust from the project has been another issue the business has experienced. He said he expects business to return to normal after the project is completed, but traffic may still remain an issue until drivers become more familiar with how the roundabout works.
“We’re definitely glad to have it almost over,” Fuell said.
The peanut roundabout is expected to be completed sometime this week.