Following the May 30 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, only just over a year following Rigby Middle School’s own shooting, local business owners Ron and Fawn Hedelius have decided to produce over 20 quilts for families and individuals affected by the day’s events.
According to Fawn, Quick Quilts received a shipment of cartoon and princess themed fabric panels, which make for quicker quilts than assembling quilt squares. She and Sheila Barney, a Quick Quilts staff-member, decided it would be a nice idea to make comfort blankets for the victims of the shooting.
“We felt we had to do something for them,” Fawn said. “So we just decided we were going to do it.”
According to a conversation between Fawn and the Uvalde County Sheriff’s office, the victims have received many donations since the shooting occurred, but by Christmas, many people forget.
“I just can’t think of anything better than having a comfort quilt for those families at Christmastime,” Fawn said.
The staff at Quick Quilts are planning to create memorial quilts for the families who lost children on that day, as well as for the family of the teachers who was killed. They want to also create quilts with embroidered names for the children who were injured during the shooting. Fawn stated they will also make a quilt for the grandmother of the of the boy responsible, who was also shot that day.
“They were really excited, there in Texas,” Fawn said. “Which made us even more excited.”
To complete this project, Fawn is working with the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, who has provided them with the names of the children they will be embroidering on the quilts. Their goal is to send all of the quilts to the Sheriff’s Office by the first of December, to ensure they are distributed by Christmas.
Fawn is also enlisting the help of her family and other community members who can dedicate time to either helping the shop put the quilts together, donate materials, or provide other creative assistance.
Jared Hedelius, Fawn’s son who currently resides in Boise, has stated he will come spend two days at the shop and do nothing but quilt. According to Fawn, Jared spent much of his youth on the road, quilting with his father Ron.
Quick Quilts staff members Sheila Barney and Kathy McBride will also join in completing the project.
Fawn stated she and Sheila know the quilts will provide a great comfort to the victims because of the way their quilts comforted two of the Rigby Middle School shooting victims last year.
Quick Quilts has donated quilts to various organizations in the area, according to Ron. Last year, on May 5, Quick Quilts took a few of their blankets to the Ronald McDonald house.
The following day, according to Sheila, the nurses caring for the two shooting victims at Rigby Middle School came to the Ronald McDonald House to ask for anything comforting they could give the children while they waited for their parents to arrive.
“So we know,” Sheila said, “those two quilts went to those two kids. So we know how it helps.”
The May 6, 2021 Rigby Middle School shooting did not result in any fatalities, but Fawn, Ron and Sheila believe the experience causes members of Rigby Community to empathize with the Uvalde community.
“You know, when you hear a hurt,” Fawn said, “you just want to do something to help. We realize we can’t help everybody, but this is something we can do for those children.”
Ron and Fawn first opened Quick Quilts out of their home in Rigby forty years ago, Ron said. Since then, they have been a main source of fabric and blankets in the Rigby Community creating custom-order quilts and throw blankets, as well as donating quilts to charitable organizations such as the Ronald McDonald House, The Salvation Army and the Behavioral Health Crisis Center.
The estimated cost for the project’s completion is two to three thousand dollars for materials alone, according to Fawn. She stated they have already received some donations, and are in the process of establishing an official path for donations. In the meantime, those interested in donating to the project are welcome to call Quick Quilts at 208-745-7966.