Rawley Johnson, eighteen-year-old graduate of Ririe High School and son of Kate and Jared Johnson, recently competed in the National High School Finals Rodeo that was held in Nebraska this year. Rawley competed in Bull Riding and placed fourth in the nation.
Rawley didn’t stop there, however. He went on to compete in the World Famous Preston Night Rodeo in Preston, Idaho, where he placed third in bull-riding. Rawley then went on to compete in Chief Joseph Days Rodeo in Joseph, Ore., where he was unfortunately bucked off.
“So I was born to rodeo, I guess,” Rawley said.
Rawley stated this is his first time being able to go to nationals for the high school division. He had made it to a national competition in junior high, but has since had a tough time making it to nationals the past few years.
Rawley stated his passion for riding started at an early age.
“I started riding sheep when I was about five years old,” said Rawley. “I did that for about a year. Then I moved on to calf riding; then I got on to mini bulls until I was about thirteen. Then I went on to junior bulls until I could ride actual bulls. Now I ride bulls professionally.”
Rawley stated he got on his first big bull when he was thirteen years old. Rawley grew up on a ranch, so he was always around cattle. His parents rodeoed and all of his uncles and cousins do as well. However, Rawley’s two siblings do not rodeo.
Rawley stated he used to ride bareback and saddle bronc through junior high; then in his sophomore year he rode bareback and bulls. Once he was a junior, he mainly rode bulls.
Rawley mentioned the reason he loves bull-riding is once you do it for so long, you can’t really get it out of your body, so you just want to do it more and more.
“Pretty much the only thing I want to do is ride bulls,” said Rawley. “My favorite part is when you ride one and you step off and win a lot of points and get a lot of money. The least good part is just getting bucked off or getting hurt. It does happen, but you have to be tough and keep going. I hate losing.”
According to Rawley, for the most part, he’s been pretty healthy, just mainly bumps and bruises, but no broken bones or severe injuries. He stated he gets hurt worse when he goes dirt-biking, but has been healthy for the most part when riding bulls.
Rawley mentioned there’s not a lot of time for emotions once you get on the bull.
“By the time you crawl down in the shoot, you go through the motions,” said Rawley. “You just nod your head and you’re not really thinking because that bull is going so fast. There is so much adrenaline and so much excitement when you’re riding one of those things.”
Johnson mom Kate stated it has been a fun environment to watch him grow up in. He of course started riding sheep when he was around six years old, and he’s just always had a strong work ethic.
“He’s always been determined,” said Kate. “He’s always been one of those people that hasn’t been jealous but thrived off of seeing other people do good.”
According to Kate, it’s a different sport compared to others, she thinks. It’s competitive, but everybody still roots for each other but is also willing to help each other out, even if it hinders yourself.
“It was exciting to see him get to nationals,” Kate said. “He’s been working hard to get to nationals. I think sometimes you forget how big of an accomplishment it is.”
Kate stated they only take the top four at state to nationals, but being fourth in the nation is a pretty huge accomplishment in itself. Kate said since it was his senior year, it was great to see him go and make that final step in his last year and be ready to move on to college.
“We’re just super proud of him, and not just because he’s been successful, but because of the person he is,” said Kate. “That makes us more proud than we could ever be. His goals and ambitions are pretty high, but he never lost track of who he really is, and that is what makes us the most proud.”
Rawley is headed to Western Texas college in the fall.
According to Rawley, the reason he chose Western Texas College is not only did they give him a full-ride to be on their rodeo team, but he liked the rodeo coach immediately. Rawley stated he had checked out other colleges in Texas, but he and the coach got along right off the bat; plus he had a couple of buddies who went down there so he thought it would be a great place to go.