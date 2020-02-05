Two local developers want to build around 25 homes on what formerly has been known as Ririe Park, or perhaps more commonly, “the old fairgrounds.”
On Jan. 14, Ririe City Council voted to rezone the property from PSD (schools and parks) to R-1 (single-family residential) following a public hearing. The vote was in accordance with planning and zoning commission recommendations.
Jeremiah Bigelow, representing applicant Berkshire Townhomes, LLC, spoke to the council, advocating for the zone change. No other members of the public commented, according to the draft meeting minutes.
Outside of the meeting, Bigelow said he and his business partner John Anderson own Berkshire Townhomes and bought the property from Ririe School District No. 252 with the intention of building homes on it. He said they plan to develop a subdivision with homes on one-third acre lots.
Before building as planned, Berkshire Townhomes must first have a subdivision plat developed and approved. Bigelow said Thompson Engineering will develop the plat, which will then go before Ririe City Council members.
If it is approved and built, Ririe city planner Sharon Parry said the subdivision would be the first in Ririe. She said subdivision plats have been approved before, but said the homes were never built.
“For all intents and purposes, this is the first subdivision in Ririe,” Parry said.
Parry said the addition would equate to roughly a 10% increase of homes in Ririe.
When the district put the old fairgrounds property up for sale, multiple developers had an interest in it, Bigelow said. He said as a Ririe resident, he wants to “do something nice for Ririe.” He indicated that is the reason Berkshire Townhomes will be developing houses rather than apartments on the property.
“I live here,” he said. “I want to see Ririe get nicer, I want to see it grow, not too much, but just grow … I want it to be something I can look back on in 20 years and be happy about.”
Bigelow said Anderson, who owns Stoneridge Construction LLC, began building 14 houses on the former junior high school property. Bigelow said the lots they will be developing on the old fairgrounds property will be significantly larger than those lots. He said both of these residential projects are the largest Ririe has had in decades.