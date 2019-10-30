Local elections are taking place next week on Nov. 5.
Polling locations will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; specific locations for the various local elections and sample ballots can be found on page XXX. The deadline for in-person absentee voting and for early voting is 5 p.m. Friday.
Most elections are uncontested, though there will be a special levy election in Menan to raise money for the roads. The full text to appear on the ballot can be seen on the sample ballot on page XXX.
One election that has become contested is that of Spencer City Council, with the addition of three write-in candidates. Dave Price, Tavia Thompson and Roger L Whitmill will join Sandy McClure as candidates in running for the two open positions.
In Jefferson County, West Jefferson School District No. 253 Board of Trustees is perhaps the only contested election, with Burt D. Allen and Andrea Rigby each running for the position of Zone 1 trustee.
One candidate unofficially drop out of the race in the only contested city council election, which was in Menan. Ken Meacham said he had family issues arise and said he did not feel he had enough time to devote to a city councilmember position. Meacham was one of three candidates running for two open seats. His name will still appear on the ballot as the deadline had passed for him to officially withdraw.
In Jefferson County, the write-in candidates do not exceed the number of open positions. Blake Davis is a write-in for a Rigby councilmember position. Three candidates were running for the four open positions, and Davis will be the fourth. In Ririe, Victor Sanchez is a write-in candidate for councilmember. No one had been running for the two open positions, making Sanchez the only candidate for city council in Ririe.