Local family celebrates five generations

Right: Brooks McWhorter sits on his mother’s lap. Back: Grandmother Natalie DaBell McWhorter (Robert) of Rexburg; great-grandmother Diana Hunter DaBell Webster (Wes, deceased) of Lewisville. Front: Father Chase McWhorter (Miranda) of Ogden, Utah; Brooks; great-great-grandmother Nona Call Hunter (Reed) of Lewisville. Left: Jeter J Harrop, born in September is surrounded by family members. Back: Great-grandmother Diana Hunter DaBell Webster (Wes, deceased) of Lewisville; grandmother Jennifer DaBell South (Jason) of Menan. Front: Great-great-grandmother Nona Call Hunter (Reed, deceased) of Lewisville; Jeter; mother, Vanessa South Harrop (Josh) of Provo, Utah.

 COURTESY PHOTO

A local family recently celebrated five generations after two September births made Nona Hunter (Reed), a Lewisville resident and lifetime resident of Jefferson County, a great-grandmother twice over.

Brooks McWhorter, son of Chase and Miranda Davies McWhorter of Ogden, Utah, was born Sept. 7. Less than a month later, on Sept. 27, he was joined by cousin Jeter J Harrop, son of Josh and Vanessa South Harrop of Provo, Utah.

Brooks’s grandparents are Robert and Natalie DaBell McWhorter of Rexburg. Jeter’s grandparents are Jason and Jennifer DaBell South of Menan. The two share great-grandparents Wes (deceased) and Diana Hunter DaBell Webster of Lewisville and great-great-grandparents Reed (deceased) and Nona Call Hunter of Lewisville.