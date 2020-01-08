Local family celebrates five generations

A local family recently celebrated five generations after two September births made Nona Hunter (Reed), a Lewisville resident and lifetime resident of Jefferson County, a great-grandmother twice over.
Brooks McWhorter, son of Chase and Miranda Davies McWhorter of Ogden, Utah, was born Sept. 7. Less than a month later, on Sept. 27, he was joined by cousin Jeter J Harrop, son of Josh and Vanessa South Harrop of Provo, Utah.
Brooks’s grandparents are Robert and Natalie DaBell McWhorter of Rexburg. Jeter’s grandparents are Jason and Jennifer DaBell South of Menan. The two share great-grandparents Wes (deceased) and Diana Hunter DaBell Webster of Lewisville and great-great-grandparents Reed (deceased) and Nona Call Hunter of Lewisville.