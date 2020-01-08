Local family celebrates five generations

Right: Brooks McWhorter sits on his mother’s lap. Back: Grandmother Natalie DaBell McWhorter (Robert) of Rexburg; great-grandmother Diana Hunter DaBell Webster (Wes, deceased) of Lewisville. Front: Father Chase McWhorter (Miranda) of Ogden, Utah; Brooks; great-great-grandmother Nona Call Hunter (Reed) of Lewisville. Left: Jeter J Harrop, born in September is surrounded by family members. Back: Great-grandmother Diana Hunter DaBell Webster (Wes, deceased) of Lewisville; grandmother Jennifer DaBell South (Jason) of Menan. Front: Great-great-grandmother Nona Call Hunter (Reed, deceased) of Lewisville; Jeter; mother, Vanessa South Harrop (Josh) of Provo, Utah.