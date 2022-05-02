Local first responders save the life of homeowner

A press release from Central Fire on April 28 stated five emergency personnel saved the life of a disabled homeowner when his house caught fire on April 27.
Jefferson County Deputies Cleverly, McRae and Mathie, along with Central Fire Chiefs Kelly and Giannini entered the home before the fire apparatus arrived to remove the man after responding to a 911 call made by a Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels worker, according to the release.
The calling party attempted to help the man prior to making an emergency call, but was unable to. The release stated the first responders arrived and were able to safely retrieve the homeowner, who had been found collapsed on his living room floor. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation and monitoring.
According to the release, the five first responders also received Emergency Medical Services, but all were able to remain on duty throughout the day.
The house sustained extensive damage to the bedroom and extensive smoke damage throughout the house, the release stated.
Fire Chief Carl Anderson stated on May 2 their investigation into the cause of the fire seem to point at an electrical issue.
"We found a power cord, an outlet strip that was heavily used," Anderson said. "It points to that. It could have been a bad outlet strip."
He stated these fires are always a little bit questionable, but everything points to an electrical fire.