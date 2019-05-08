Local gas prices continue to increase, just recently exceeding $3 per gallon on average, as the area gets closer to summer and fuel usage increases.
According to a AAA press release, the United States average price per gallon for gas was $2.89 on April 29, which is 19 cents more than the month prior and eight cents more than a year ago.
While the current price is $3.02 in the state, and is 48 cents more than a month ago, it is still six cents less than last year.
“On Friday, Idaho’s average price topped $3 for the first time this year, primarily due to increased demand and reduced refinery capacity during a time of seasonal maintenance,” the release states.
Despite average state prices exceeding the national average, Jefferson County remains one of the cheaper counties throughout the state, with an average gas price of $2.92 as of April 30. Clark County on the other hand was closer to the state average with prices averaging 3.09.
Rigby’s three gas stations, Maverik, Bob’s Kwik Serve and Good-2-Go averaged $2.91 per gallon May 5
Bob’s Kwik Serve Owner Troy Lott said he expects prices to peak out around the $3.10 range, but doesn’t know for sure. He said each day they receive a price sheet indicating what price gas will be that day, but until that morning he doesn’t know what the cost will be each day.
Lott said he believes another part of the reason prices continue to increase is caused by the media.
“I think it (media) encourages it (prices to increase),” he said.
He also noted that they continue to expand on what they are currently doing to move forward with
Maverik Manager Glen Taylor said he was unable to comment on the prices of gas and why they are increasing because he cannot speak for corporate.
Bonneville and Madison Counties both averaged $2.96 per gallon while Camas County averaged the highest prices throughout the state will prices approaching $3.30.
AAA expects prices to increase in the weeks leading up to Memorial Day May 27.