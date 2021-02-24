Rigby and Ririe girls’ basketball teams competed at the State Championships starting Feb. 18.
Ririe girls first played Bear Lake, the second place team from District 5, Feb. 18 and came up just short with a final score of 38-36. They then faced off against Cole Valley Christian at 12 p.m. Feb. 19, taking home a win. The Bulldogs pulled out a 50-36 win against the Chargers.
That win took the girls up against the winner of a game against Soda Springs and Valley at 10 a.m. Feb. 20. The Lady Bulldogs weren’t able to pull out a win though and lost 35-32, finishing out their season with a 23-4 overall record.
Rigby girls first played against Post Falls the evening of Feb. 18 taking a big win of 56-36. They then played against Mountain View at 7 p.m. in the semifinals Feb. 19.
The Rigby girls lost their game to Mountain View with a final score of 73-64, which then placed them up against Coeur d’Alene Feb. 20, who they defeated 47-41. With their win over Coeur d’Alene, the Rigby girls returned home as the 5A third place winners.
“I’m proud of the girls,” said Rigby Coach Troy Shippen to The Post Register. “We’re excited.“Getting a third-place trophy at state is big for us. We wanted first place, but we’re happy with third.”
The Rigby girls team had nine seniors this season, which The Post Register reports is the most seniors the team has ever had.
Senior Brooke Donnelly scored eight points in the game against Coeur d’Alene. She stated that the Trojans are good at bouncing back and after their loss against Mountain View, the team was determined to get the third place trophy. As she looked at her final season with RHS, she commented on the thing she’ll miss the most.
“Just the friendship,” Donnelly said. “We’re all best friends.”