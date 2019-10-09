Two Rigby area girls riding in a UTV were seriously injured in a collision Oct. 3 at a subdivision intersection near 170 North and 4000 East in Rigby.
Central Quick Response Unit, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance were dispatched to the scene at 5:11 p.m. Upon arriving, responders found a 2015 Silverado pickup had collided with the UTV. The UTV, containing a 17-year-old driver and 12-year-old passenger, had been flipped on its passenger side.
The driver of the pickup truck was identified in a press release sent by Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson as 70-year-old Rigby resident Michael Newton. According to the release, investigation revealed Newton had been driving past a van when he failed to notice the UTV making a left turn. Newton was cited for the accident. He was not injured in the collision.
Before responders arrived at the scene, one of the minors had been lifted from the UTV by bystanders, while another was still in the vehicle. QRU members and bystanders managed to set the UTV up-right to access and treat the second girl.
Both girls were treated by QRU members and transported by ground ambulances to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The two girls, who are sisters, were recovering at the hospital as of Oct. 4.