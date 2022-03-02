Rigby City Police Chief Sam Tower brought the Police Department’s plans for money donated by Broulim’s to the Rigby City Council on Feb. 17.
According to Tower, Broulim’s presented the Police Department with $3,000, which is just enough to cover the expense of two new taser units for the department.
The Rigby City Police previously purchased six taser units from Axon, which are the industry standard units for police use. Two new units would allow the department enough tasers for all of their officers.
The City Council approved the Police Departments request to purchase these two taser units and compliments, including battery packs and holsters, for $2,828. The remaining money from Broulim’s donation will be put in the departments budget for ammunition.
Broulim’s raised just over $7,000 dollars during a fundraiser this last year, in support of local law enforcement departments. The Rigby City Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s departments each received checks for about $3,000 and $4,000.
Nestie Lopez, Broulim’s Store Director stated that the money was given to each department at the end of December.
“We were in a meeting, and I wanted to put on an event,” said Lopez. “I called around and the police said they’d appreciate the help.”
The fundraiser was held for a couple weeks in August, during which time Broulim’s sold Hatch Chili dinners to customers and rounded up total prices at their registers.
“There are a lot of great people here at Broulim’s that helped cook,” said Lopez. “It was a group effort.”
Officers with the Sheriff’s Department came to support the store during the fundraising weeks, according to Lopez. Officers and K-9 units attended the hatch-chili grilling hours at the store front.
Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson stated that the money the Sheriff’s Office received from Broulim’s will be used to support their K-9s. The money will aid the Sheriff’s Department in providing training, food, and vet expenses.
“This was a really nice thing for them to do,” Anderson said.