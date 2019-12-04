It is that time of year where many people begin focusing on giving to those in need. Throughout the community, a number of groups and individuals are collecting items to donate for the holiday season. For those looking to donate, here are 12 options:
Project Christmas
RIGBY — Project Christmas is a program to collect gifts for local children. The school district, food pantry, law enforcement and other organizations identify families that need assistance for Christmas.
Tags with requested gifts can be found on Christmas trees at D. L. Evans Bank, The Alley, Scotty’s True Value and Auto, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Nerd Geek U this year. To donate, take a tag, buy the gift and bring both to 129 N. 3966 E. Rigby no later than Dec. 9.
UVCAC Giving Tree
RIGBY — The Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center is collecting funds for the center to assist its services to families impacted by abuse and neglect. Smaller donations go toward snacks, school supplies and hygiene essentials. Larger donations go to provide meals, winter coats and other items to families. There is a tree at D. L. Evans Bank.
Goodnight Bags
RIGBY — Bobbie Geddes and Vogue Dimensions Hair Salon and Skin Spa are taking donations of good-condition blankets, stuffed animals and children’s books until Dec. 18. Donations will be put together in “goodnight bags” for the Family Crisis Center in Rexburg. Geddes said the bags are intended to ensure children who come to the center “have a good night in a rough situation.” She said this her fifth year doing the project. Donations can be brought to Geddes’s house or the salon. As of Nov. 26, stuffed animals were most needed. Questions can be addressed to Geddes at 435-279-0010 or to the Vogue Salon Facebook page.
Christmas Clothing Drive
RIGBY — A Rigby High School senior is hosting a clothing drive in conjunction with other community members as part of her senior project. Clothing and toys can be donated at the Rigby Police Station or Harwood Elementary. A clothing swap will be held 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 14 at Harwood Elementary, and remaining clothing will be donated.
Panther Country Christmas Project III
TERRETON — This food drive is hosted by West Jefferson High School girls’ basketball team and Terreton School Lunch. The goal is to provide food baskets for 12 local families, and senior citizens will be adopted from the area. Food, gift and cash donations can be brought to the Terreton Elementary School lunchroom or to any home girls’ basketball game until Dec. 13. The food will be distributed to families in need before Christmas. They can accept unexpired frozen, canned or boxed food items. To volunteer to help assemble gift boxes or nominate a family or senior citizen to receive a gift box, call Lisa Ward or Jenny Soderquist at the lunchroom 208-663-4395 during school hours.
Clark County school coin wars
DUBOIS — The Clark County Junior-Senior High School student council is collecting money via a battle between the grades. Each grade will have a jar, and coins in the jar will count as positive points for the grade, while bills count as negative points. The grade with the most points wins. Funds will go toward buying materials for quilts and fleece blankets for local senior citizens. The jars are held in the office, and student council adviser Jill Grover said anyone is welcome to donate. She said students on student council and in the leadership class will be making the blankets, along with any other students who volunteer to help.
Ririe High School food drive
RIRIE — Ririe High School and Firth High School students will be having their annual competition to collect the most canned food this holiday season. Both schools will collect as much food as possible, and the winner of the competition will be announced at the boys’ basketball game Jan. 21. The two schools have a trophy that is passed back and forth each year. Food can be dropped off at the high school.
Giving Cupboard silent auction
RIGBY — The Giving Cupboard is hosting a silent auction 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at The Venue in Rigby. All proceeds benefit the food pantry.
ISP and Broulim’s food drive
RIGBY — Idaho State Police District 5 and Broulim’s are collecting food to deliver 175 holiday meals to families across five counties. Donations can be made at Broulim’s at the service desk or to ISP throughout December.
Les Schwab Food and Turkey Drive
RIGBY — Les Schwab Tire stores are hosting food and turkey drives through Dec. 20. Les Schwab will match every turkey donation. Turkeys and non-perishable food donations can be dropped off at participating locations which includes Rigby, or donations can be made online.
Taddsgiving
RIGBY — Taddsgiving will be held through Dec. 31. Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet will offer discounts for those who donate two or more non-perishable food items at area dealerships. The items will go to support locals in need. The dealership will also donate turkeys for each automobile purchase as part of a partnership with Broulim’s.
Adopt A Family
RIGBY — The Adopt A Family drive is wrapping up, with all donations wanted in by tomorrow. Deliveries will begin Dec. 13. Donation trees in Rigby are at Broulim’s, Salon Savvy, Idaho Drug, Floral Classics and Lolo’s Little Darlins Daycare. There are also locations in Idaho Falls. Adopt A Family has going since 2014 and is part of a high school senior project this year. Full families can also be privately adopted and questions can be directed to Kristy Kirkpatrick at 208-206-4805.