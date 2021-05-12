Local high school students have been participating in rodeos around Southeast Idaho since the beginning of April.
The advisors for Rigby High School Rodeo and West Jefferson High School Rodeo have stated that students have been working hard to become better than they were the week before.
“Each student has been focusing on individual goals and skills over the course of the season,” said Cheree Richins, Rodeo Club President for West Jefferson High School.
According to Richins, students have been trying to work on getting better times than previous rodeos, which is a part of each student’s goals.
Richins and her husband have been with the high school rodeo for three years and joined to encourage students to participate in rodeos.
“I love watching these kids advance and the determination on their faces,” Richins said. “It takes a lot of courage.”
The West Jefferson Advisor Connor Jacobs mentioned that he enjoys watching the kids grow and learn in their respective events.
“Rodeo is something these kids do on their own time,” said Jacobs. “It’s not like I’m a coach; I’m just there to help the kids. That’s what’s great about rodeo, most of these kids are learning on their own.”
Jacobs stated that it takes an army to put the event together, but it’s the kids that show off their hard work.
The West Jefferson leader-boards are as follows:
District One Current All-Around Girls Leaders in the Top 20: Hadlie Nef of West Jefferson (69 points, seventh), Ivy Shifflett of West Jefferson (58 points, ninth), Ellee Shifflett of West Jefferson (52 points, twelfth), Grace Lerwill of West Jefferson (41 points, fourteenth), Aralynn Crapo (38 points, nineteenth), Brooklyn Wagoner of West Jefferson (28 points, twentieth).
District One Current All-Around Boys Leaders in the Top 20: Cole Richins of West Jefferson (42 points, fourth), Everett Richins of West Jefferson (29 points, seventh).
Students within the Rigby High School rodeo team have been working on their events as well.
Rigby High School Rodeo Advisor Nichole Nordstrom stated that each student is extremely competitive, always working hard to achieve their goals and be better than the week before.
“These kids are exercising their horses, working on events, cleaning out pens, practicing for hours on end,” Nordstrom said.
Nordstrom has been one of the advisors, along with KayLynn Cordingley and Jeremy Warner, for the past three years.
As parents to some of the students, they have a passion for horses and want to encourage students to participate in rodeo, stated Nordstrom.
The current standings for the Jefferson County schools, along with a few students from the Clark County School District, are as follows.
District Seven Current All-Around Girls Leaders in the Top 20: Halley Guthrie of Rigby (193 points, fifth), Shaylee Warner of Rigby (183.50 points, sixth), Faith Bitsoi of Rigby (122.50 points, 12th), Makiya Bond of Rigby (106 points, 15th), Dalee Stark of Rigby (100 points, 16th), Maylee Nordstrom of Rigby (83 points, 19th), and Whitley Day of Rigby (82 points, 20th).
District Seven Current All-Around Boys Leaders in the Top 20: Jarrett Warner of Rigby (139 points, fifth), Cooper Griffeth of Rigby (131 points, sixth), William Warner of Rigby (114 points, eighth), Jaydon Warner of Rigby (105 points, tenth), Tyson Bond of Rigby (104 points, 11th), Corbin Stark of Rigby (63 points, 18th).