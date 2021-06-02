Local high schoolers compete in National BPA competition

High school students in the Business Professionals of America groups throughout the local districts took to the National BPA competition virtually, snagging some high ranking wins in the country during the event held May 5 through May 9.
West Jefferson BPA Advisor Paul Stembridge said they were “very proud” of their students but that the highlight of this year’s competition for West Jefferson came in the form of Bailey Caudle’s sixth place medal in Health Insurance and Medical billing.
“It’s definitely something everyone should try at least once,” she said of participating in BPA. “It’s influenced me to be a better version of myself and shown me a lot of different professions. I wouldn’t know what I want to be without it.”
Caudle competed not only in Health Insurance and Medical billing, but also in Medical Diagnostic Coding, placing second out of 72 in the preliminary round and 28th out of 72 in the finals.
“BPA has shown me that there’s a lot of different aspects to business than just being a boss,” she said. “It’s a lot more fun than it sounds. You’re able to still have fun and be professional, which is I think my favorite part. That and the relationships I’ve gained with people I’ve met through BPA and my advisors.”
Caudle, who competed in BPA for all four years of high school, plans to become a professional medical coder and will attend Idaho State University following her graduation on May 26.
“I think just growing professionally and meeting other people who have the same passions is what I’m looking forward to the most,” Caudle said of heading to ISU.
From Rigby High School, Krystal Erickson placed 9th in the nation in Ethics and Professionalism.
“She did an incredible job at Nationals,” said Rigby Advisor Lori Mecham.
Erickson, a junior and third year participant in BPA, stated this was her first year qualifying past regionals in addition to making it to Nationals. Competing in two categories, Erickson said at first she didn’t realize what a big deal it was to make it to callbacks at Nationals.
“It set in that I was the only one from Rigby that made it to callbacks and that it was a big deal,” Erickson said. “I was a little in shock. It amazed me that I made it to Nationals, let alone making callbacks.”
Although she’s only a junior, Erickson plans to work as a Certified Nursing Assistant following her graduation and has recently completed her CNA course through the College of Eastern Idaho while still attending Rigby High.
“I’ve learned lifelong readiness skills through BPA,” she said. “I’ve learned out to communicate better, seen real life applications of my skills, gained the ability to speak confidently and do interviews and [BPA] has just gotten me further in life.”
As she approaches her senior year, Erickson hopes to be the BPA club president. She hopes to return to Nationals but also wants to help more club members reach the competition.
“I want to create a more unified group and focus on more than just who’se winning and succeeding,” she said.
For Ririe BPA Advisor Jacob Hayes, he stated that like other advisors, he would say this year has been “absolutely wild.”
“The adversity that the students have had to overcome just to compete in the events that they love has been awe inspiring,” Hayes said. “There were times where it wasn’t all sunshine though, and some students really struggled with keeping the motivation to continue in the BPA program, even some students who repeatedly qualify for the national competition.”
With COVID-19 changes and adjustments, competitions took place virtually, keeping students from trips that would normally take them out of their counties and even the state.
“Hopefully next year as things start to get back to normal we can get some fresh perspectives and new students in the organization,” said Hayes.
When it came to Nationals, Hayes said that as a first year advisor, he’s been able to experience some nice outcomes with a few students breaking the top 20.
“There were some that were obviously hoping to do better, and others that were just happy to qualify,” he stated. “Whatever their thoughts on the process, I am very proud of what they have accomplished this year. Hopefully next year we’ll be able to compete in places that aren’t the Boardroom in the High School so that the students involved get to experience a bit more of the program outside of the high school. There is only so much fun and growth to be had in the same room.”
Students that competed in Nationals are:
West Jefferson: Bailey Caudle, Peyton Scott, Hyrum Spencer and Linda Munoz.
Rigby: Krystal Erickson, Paige Willis, Thomas Thornton, Max Mecham, Lauren Heaps, Toric Nuffer, Jared Jenkins and Jackie Ball.
Ririe: Samuel Huffaker, Jordan Nelson, Gabriel Lewis, Brady Andreasen, Rylee Ruff and Sonny Sandberg.