All of the local high schools have, or will be conducting graduation ceremonies in the coming days. Listed below are the high schools, dates and times of the graduations and the announced valedictories and salutatorians.
Clark County High School— Clark County High School had 11 students in its 2019 graduating class graduate Monday night at the Junior-Senior High School.
Jefferson High School— Jefferson High School had 19 students in its 2019 graduating class graduate Tuesday at Rigby High School. The class’ valedictorian was Lillianna Riquelme and the salutatorian was Sarah Abel.
Rigby High School— Rigby High School’s graduation will take place tonight at 6 p.m. at the BYU-I Center, 525 S. Center Street, Rexburg. The graduating class will feature 328 students.The class’ valedictorian is Megan Clements and the salutatorian is Brooks Heaps.
Ririe High School— Ririe High School’s graduation will take place tonight at 7 p.m. at Ririe Junior-Senior High School, 13809 N. 130th E.
West Jefferson High School— West Jefferson High School’s graduation will take place May 29 at 6 p.m. at West Jefferson High School, 1260 E. 1500 N., Terreton.
Listed below are the dates of the last day of school for local school districts:
Jefferson Joint School District No. 251— May 31
Ririe Joint School District No. 252— May 23
West Jefferson School District No. 253— May 31
Clark County School District No. 161— May 24