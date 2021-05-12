High school graduations are coming up at then end of May with plans finalized throughout local school districts for the celebrations.
Clark County High School will hold their graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. May 24 at Clark County Jr/Sr High School. They will be holding the event in their gym with 40% capacity, which is the same capacity allowed for basketball games.
Graduation practice will take place the same day but a time has not been determined yet.
“We feel good about graduation and we’ve had a great year,” said Graduation Coordinator Dee Anne Taylor. “We’ve been lucky because things have been practically business as usual. The students have handled everything like champs, working on getting their scholarships and maintaining their grades. They’re just a great group of kids.”
Ririe Principal Randy Martineau stated that they’ve moved their graduation ceremony back to more normal proceedings after last year’s drive-in event. For the Class of 2021, Ririe’s graduation is set for 7 p.m. May 26 in the Ririe Gym.
“We will be only doing 40% capacity in the gym which gives each student ten graduation tickets with a little extra room so we’re hoping to get everyone in that students would like to have attend,” Martineau said. “We will recommend that those in attendance wear masks but other than that, we want to make things as normal and happy as we can for the kids.”
Rigby High School’s graduation will be local at the Motor-Vu Theatre in Idaho Falls for the second year in a row. In a statement by RHS, Brigham Young University – Idaho is still not allowing use of the I-Center, the pre-COVID location for RHS.
“We would prefer to have it at BYU-I because we’ll normally sell about 3,500 tickets,” Lords said. “We don’t like to tell families that they can only have as many people will fit in your car but that’s where we’re at.”
The Trojans graduation ceremony is scheduled for 9 p.m. May 26 and students will be able to walk across a stage for a diploma. Only one vehicle is permitted per student.
Lords said that they received suggestions on holding the event elsewhere, but none of the school’s facilities would hold the number of people they normally have or what Motor-Vu can offer.
“Motor-Vu though has done an amazing job working with Sandhill media to make the graduation something people can enjoy,” Lords said. “It will be available to stream in English and Spanish, there’s going to be fireworks and students will be able to walk across a stage this year. It will be ten times what we had last year.”
Graduation practice will take place at 10 a.m. the day of graduation. Spectators will be able to enter the venue beginning at 7:45 p.m. The ceremony won’t begin until 9 p.m. in order for it to be dark enough for the screen to be visible.
“Honestly the students have been handling this all better than anyone,” Lords said. “They just want to be able to continue with their lives and they have been awesome with the changes.”
West Jefferson High School will have their graduation ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. May 26 in the Main Gym for the 2021 graduates.
“I’m very relieved that our community has been lucky for the most part where we can hold a semi-normal graduation,” said West Jefferson High School Principal David McDonald. “It’s been a hard year but I think it’s shown the resiliency and self-discipline these kids have.”
McDonald said that the students have really followed through on what they’ve been asked to do adn that the staff has worked hard to get them there.
“Our high school counselor David Gemar met with every single student that was off-track from graduating and created an individual education track to get them graduated,” McDonald said. “It was a herculean effort on his part in meeting with students and parents to try and get them there.”