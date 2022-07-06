Local kids succeed at 4-H shooting competitions

In the past three weeks, various local 4-H kids competed and placed at four separate shooting competitions in Idaho. The children participated in the Fremont County Rifle Invitational, The Idaho State Contest, The Jefferson County Rifle Shoot and The Jefferson County Archery Shoot.
At the Fremont County Rifle Invitational on June 4, Jaylie Hickman placed second in the junior’s division. Other juniors included Kimber Smith, in seventh place and Mcrae Conover in eighth. In the Junior’s Silhouette division, Jaylie Hickman placed second, again. Kimber Smith placed sixth and Macrae Conover placed seventh.
In the senior air rifle division, Kayda Hickman placed in first with Fall Orgill following in second. In senior Silhouette, Kayda Hickman placed in first again, followed by Fall Orgill in second.
Makray Drake took first place amongst juniors in the .22 caliber rifle competitions. In second place was Tucker Kortwright, Layla Nicholes in third, Bryar Reynolds in fourth, Carter Griffith in fifth, Wylie Day in sixth and Ryker Drake in ninth. In the sporter competition, MaKray Drake placed first, Bryar Reynolds placed second, Layla Nicholes placed third, Wylie Day placed fifth, Carter Griffeth placed sixth, Tucker Kortwright placed eighth and Ryker Drake placed ninth.
Kamdy Garacia and Kash Smith tied for first place in the the intermediate division for the .22 caliber rifle competition. Rhett Reynolds took fourth, Kalli Smith took fifth, Halle Nicholes took sixth and McKabe Kortwright took seventh. In the sporter competition, Kamdyn Garcia won first place, Ksash Smith won second and Halle Nicholes won third place. Rhett Reynolds came in fourth and Kalli Smith came in fifth.
On June 11 and 12 in Boise, three local youth participated in the Idaho State contest. CJ Day placed first in the Archery Intermediate competition and Wyatt Garcia took fourth. Kamdyn Garcia took second place in the .22 caliber rifle competition.
At the June 16 Jefferson County Rifle Shoot, Jaylie Hickman won first place amongst Air Rifle Juniors. Josh Metzger took second place and Kimber Smith took third. In the Silhouette competition, Kimber Smith and Jaylie Hickman tied for first place. Second went to Josh Metzger.
Kylee Harris took first place for Air Rifle Intermediates and Silhouette competitions.
Kayda Hickman took first place the Air Rifle Senior and Silhouette competitions, followed by Fall Orgill in second place.
In the novice division for the .22 caliber rifle shoot, first place went to Bryar Ryenolds and second place went to Oaklyn Sorenson. Camden Burton took third, Tucker Kortwright took fourth and Carter Griffeth took fifth.
Camden Burton took first place in Clay shooting, Bryar Reynolds came in second. Third place went to Wylee Day, fourth place went too Oaklyn Sorenson and fifth place went to Carter Griffeth. Roper Merrill, McCoy Tanner and Bentley Rountree also participated in the novice shoot.
Braxton Stearns won first place in the .22 caliber rifle shoot for the junior division. Carter Rountree followed in second, Daxton Acor in third, Layla Nicholes in fourth and Brayden Stearns in fifth.
In the Clay shooting, Braxton Stearns took first, followed by Brayden Stearns in second. Carter Rountree took third place, Layla Nicholes took fourth, Tanna Rice took fifth and Macrae Conover took sixth.
For the .22 caliber rifle intermediate shoot, first place went to Branson Denning, second to Scott Hansen, thrid to Wyatt Garcia, fourth to Bryson Hansen and fifth to Kamdyn Garcia.
Kamdyn Garcia took first place in the Clay shooting for intermidiate contestants. Branson Denning took sencond, Kash Smith took third, Scott Hansen took fourth and Bryson Hansen took fifth. Amaiya Rice, Ben Metzger, Kallie Smith, Riggin Merrill, McKabe Kortwright and Halle Nicholes also participated.
Kaleb Giles took place for the .22 caliber rifle shooting in the senior division.
At the June 17 Jefferson County Archery Shoot, Lane Simper took first place in the novice division for recurve bows. Dawson Bennett came in second. Jayden Bennet came in first in the junior division and Keylee Harris came in first for the Intermediates. Sawyer Whittier took first in the senior division.
In the compound bow shoot, the first place novice was Carter Griffeth. Second place went to Ben Scoresby, third went to Colter Thurber, fourth went to Camden Burton and fifth went to Grant Orr. Stihl Mortimer and Roper Merrill also participated.
In the junior division for compound bow shoots, Braxton Stearns won first place. Slade Wanstrom took second, Kimber Smith took third, Brayden Stearns took fourth and Tanna Rice took fifth. Jaylie Hickman, Macrae Conover, Josh Meztger, McCoy Tanner, Layla Nicholes, Kayson Harris, Wyatt Springer and Tucker Kortwright also participated.
In the intermediate division, CJ Day took first place. Branson Denning won second, Wyatt Garcia won third, Kash Smith took fourth and Kalli Smith took fifth. Abi Simper, Bryson Hansen, Kaylee Giles, Ben MEtzger, Riggin Merrill, McKabe Kortwright, Scott Hanen, Amaiya Rice, Halle Nicholes, Audrey Giles, Bennett Markham and Eli Markham also participated.
Dallie Simper took first place in the compound bow senior edition, and Will Whittier took second.