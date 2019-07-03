Jefferson County and Rigby law enforcement are rolling up their sleeves to deal with the aftermath of a recent Idaho Supreme Court ruling.
The June 12 ruling clarified officers must either witness a crime or obtain a warrant before making a misdemeanor arrest, in all cases.
This had little affect on most misdemeanors, as the law Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said in a staff meeting. The exception? Cases of domestic violence.
The court ruled a 1979 law allowing law enforcement to make warrantless arrests in domestic violence situations conflicted with the Idaho Constitution. When there has been probable cause, officers could arrest those suspected of domestic violence, defusing situations and lessening the risk of escalated violence.
Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said the ruling shocked him.
“We have taken, literally, a decade step back with this ruling from the Idaho Supreme Court,” he said. “Across the state, prosecutors and sheriffs are working together to try to figure out how to get those suspects out of the residence, and also how to file charges.”
Anderson said the law has created a headache for law enforcement. He said arrests can occur without a warrant in felony cases, but for the crime to rise to the felony level there must be a traumatic injury.
Jefferson County prosecuting attorney Paul Butikofer said making felony arrests is an option, but it could mean the county has more liability if a judge rules the crime does not rise to the felony level.
Anderson said some counties have responded to the problem by arresting, regardless of the ruling.
“They’re like ‘whatever,’” he said. “The problem with that is — I see the point of that, if there was probable cause for the arrest. It gets the suspect out, and he can’t end up — somebody doesn’t end up dead, but you lose the case.”
Anderson said currently, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking at domestic violence situations case-by-case.
“Our guys will do what they can to make sure the victim is safe,” he said. “But we can’t make the individual leave now.”
Rigby Police Chief Sam Tower, on the other hand, said the ruling won’t have a huge impact on the police department. He said the ruling is “basically just adding a lot of paperwork” for the officers and will not affect victims or arrests.
“There’s other things that we can do in the situation,” he said. “We can still make arrests, we just have to get a warrant from a judge.”
Tower said he believes the Supreme Court made a correct ruling based on the Idaho Constitution.
“If we were to remedy that, it would need a constitutional amendment to make that state law congruent with the constitution,” he said.
Both Tower and Anderson said people are working to put legislation through that would change the constitution to allow the process to go back to how it has been. Anderson said legislation could go through as soon as July, but until then, law enforcement has work to do.
“It’s just a step back for victims,” he said. “After all the years of hard work, it’s horrible.”
Tower said citizens should reach out to their representatives and have their voices heard on the issue.
However, Butikofer said it might not be as simple as amending the state constitution. He said he thinks the issue might go all the way to the U.S. Constitution and the Fourth Amendment, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures.
“I don’t think that amending the Idaho State Constitution is going to solve the problem,” he said. “We’re going to have to work out something else.”