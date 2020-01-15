Lions Clubs International District 39E Mid-Winter Conventions will be back in Idaho Falls this year after some 25 years absence as announced by Dist. 39E District Governor Brooke Allen of the Chubbuck Lions Club, which in the past years has been located in the Pocatello area.
Jan. 24 and 25 will be the dates as scheduled at the Hilton Garden Inn 700 Lindsay Blvd. for the annual two-day gathering of Lions on the east side of the state. Registration deadline is Jan. 17 for discount prices and meal count needs.
The theme will be “Sharing the Pride” with the St. Anthony Lions serving as the host club. The international guest will be International Director Justin Fever of Michigan. Other guests will include former International Director Floyd Miller and his wife of Twin Falls.
Jan. 24 will be a social event of games with light refreshment. The annual meeting begins Jan. 25 for a full day to include the general meeting, raffles, noon luncheon, various training sessions, club “Brag” Displays, the evenings reception followed by the banquet, with speakers and member and club recognitions throughout the district. Lions are invited to bring a snack to share for the Hospitality Suite.
The annual Yellowstone trip will follow the convention with Lions traveling to West Yellowstone to stay the night of Jan. 26, to enjoy their annual Snow Coach Ride into Old Faithful Jan. 27. Some Lions are planning a two-night stay in West Yellowstone before they return home. Lions planning this trip are asked to contact the District Governor of their plans as soon as possible.