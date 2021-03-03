Local middle schoolers competes in Math Counts competition

Mathcounts students from Jefferson School Dist. #251 competed in a Chapter Competition Feb. 25 with hopes of securing spots at the state competition, which is set to take place March 25.
Mathcounts is a nationwide mathematics competition that takes place at the middle school level with the goal of getting kids excited about math.
Claire Datwyler joined the Mathcounts team in the sixth grade and now as an eighth grader, she’s facing her last year to compete for Rigby Middle School.
“It sounded interesting and much more intellectually challenging than normal coursework,” Datwyler said. “My first year I was an intern in case somebody got sick. Then the second year, I did the chapter competition and placed tenth and was going to go to the state competition, and then COVID happened.”
According to Datwyler, this year, it would be tougher to qualify. Usually, the top 14% of students from the chapter competition get the chance to attend state, but this year they were only taking the top five students.
“I have a bit of a chance because I got sixth last time, so just one more to go and then I get to go,” she said.
Students had 40 minutes to answer 30 questions. Another portion is then done where they had six minutes for two questions, which is done four times.
The results of the chapter competition weren’t available immediately following the competition Feb. 25 though, as scores had to be calculated for the entire chapter, which covers all of southeast Idaho.
Advisor Dawn Thornton has been coaching Mathcounts at Rigby Middle School for the last five years. Thornton said the Mathcounts students practice from Sept. to March in order to prepare for the competitions at the end of the year.
She just hopes at least one of the students will qualify for state.
Four students from the district competed at RMS Feb. 25, with Datwyler from RMS, Edwin Huang from Rigby Virtual Academy, and Jaden Bills and Hal Clements from Farnsworth Middle School.
“It just gives the students somewhere to be and they love practicing and doing hard problems,” Thornton said. “It just gives them somewhere to belong. They just love being together, challenging each other and learning new things. The things they learn in Mathcounts they might never learn in class. It’s just a chance to learn something new and see what you can do.”
Datwyler said that Mathcounts is fun not only for the math but for the companionship as well. She said with so many different kinds of kids out there, they can have a good impact on fellow mathcounts participants.
“I enjoy doing Mathcounts more than just normal work, because normal coursework is very repetitive and not very challenging,” Datwyler said. “In Mathcounts, there are a ton of different things that can happen. It’s helped me through school, helped me endure my classes.”
The state competition will be held virtually and will be the qualifier for the national competition, which will be in Washington, D.C. in May.