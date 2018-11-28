Four Jefferson County agencies received CHC Foundation grants this fall that ranged from $3,000 to $20,000.
The four include the Rigby Senior Citizens Center ($8,521), the City of Rigby ($3,500), Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 PTO ($20,000) and the City of Lewisville Library ($3,000).
The Rigby Senior Center decided to purchase a new stove with the funds that is expected to be delivered and installed in a couple weeks.
Rigby Deputy City Clerk Angie Hill said the $3,500 will be used to purchase new roll gates at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds as well as new steel barn doors.
Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Executive Assistant and Board Clerk Monica Pauley said the $20,000 grant was written for Roberts Elementary School playground equipment. This $20,000 is in addition to the $40,000 that was allocated from the recently passed school bond.
Pauley indicated that between the bond, grant and fundraising done by the Roberts PTO, roughly $80,000 has been allocated to playground equipment.
Overall, 20 municipalities in 10 counties received a total of $235,894 for the fall grant session.
The CHC Foundation accepts grants twice a year in the fall and spring. The spring 2019 due date for grant applications is Feb. 27.