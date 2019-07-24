Local organizations gather school supplies for families in need

Summer is more than halfway over, and as families prepare for back-to-school, some will have a little extra help.
The Crown of Life Lutheran Church in Rigby and Jefferson County Pay It Forward are gathering school supplies through Aug. 10 for families and students in need.
“It helps the teachers, it helps the schools, it helps the parents and it helps the kids,” said Cheryl Hively, the co-founder of Jefferson County Pay It Forward.
Kori Ellis, the outreach coordinator of the church, said the “We’ve Got Your Back” program started four years ago as part of an effort to help families throughout the year, not just during the holidays.
“I just thought that, well we help these families at Christmas, but they actually need help all year long,” Ellis said.
This year, school supplies can be donated at the Crown of Life Lutheran Church, at the Rigby Police Department and at various other locations throughout the community, Ellis said. Ellis said many of the boxes were set up by local Boy Scout Cole Kelly as part of his Eagle Scout Project. According to Kelly’s “We’ve Got Your Back” Facebook page, the donation boxes at Broulim’s, Scotty’s True Value and Carquest, D.L. Evans Bank and Zions Bank will be out until Aug. 5.
Ellis said all school supplies are welcome, including backpacks, notebook paper, markers, pens and anything else on Jefferson School District No. 251’s school supplies lists. Supply lists can be found at https://jeffersonsd251.org/our-schools/supply-lists/.
Jefferson County Pay It Forward had already been gathering school supplies for families when the Crown of Life church joined forces with the organization to start “We’ve Got Your Back,” Hively said. She said while the two organizations are now a team in gathering supplies and monetary donations, Hively said each distributes differently.
“They have specific families that they’re gathering for,” Hively said of those with the church.
Ellis said those with the church identify families in need through the school district, law enforcement or other means. She said church volunteers then deliver the supplies directly to those families. Jefferson County Pay It Forward, on the other hand, will have a specific day toward the end of August where anyone can pick up supplies, Hively said. She said any leftover supplies will be donated to schools in the district a few weeks into the school year. She said between the distribution day and donation to the schools, families can call to see if the organization still has supplies.
Jefferson County Pay It Forward is a not-for-profit organization, though not a 501©(3) organization. The organization typically partners with nonprofit organizations such as the Giving Cupboard and the church.
Information on back-to-school deals can be found at the Jefferson County Pay IT Forward Facebook page. Ellis can be contacted at 208-557-9089.