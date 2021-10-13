The Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center (UVCAC) and The Giving Cupboard have both received grant funds from the Idaho Community Foundation.
The Giving Cupboard received $2,500, and the UVCAC received $10,000. Both facilities are able to apply for an Idaho Community Foundation grant annually if they need additional funds.
Naomi Schilling, who is the president of The Giving Cupboard, stated they applied for the grant during May of 2020, but did not know when they were going to receive the funds. Schilling mentioned they have apply for a lot of grants, and are really grateful for their partnership with the Idaho Community Foundation.
According to Schilling, they have been working with the organization for a few years now and have received other grants from them in helping with providing food and essentials to those in need in Jefferson County.
When asked what they will be spending the money on, Schilling stated they go on a month to month basis for the most part; the money will most likely be spent on the expansion that is going on and food. They are currently running out of meat this time, Schilling said.
For the UVCAC, they applied for their grant in June of 2021. Kimber Janes, who is the Executive Director for the UVCAC, stated they didn’t know if they were going to receive the grant, so they did not put a specific amount down when applying.
The Idaho Community Foundation has helped the UVCAC before, Janes had said, and Janes is thrilled to have the funding and help from them to provide their services to families in need.
“I was very surprised,” said Janes. “I did not anticipate receiving the grant.”
Janes stated they plan to use the money on two things: Direct Victim services and Mass Violence services.
The UVCAC has seen an increase in both of these types of cases in the past year, according to Janes. In regards to Direct Victim cases, they had 22 in 2020, and they are nearing 60 in 2021. For Mass Violence cases, they have had two shooting incidents in the past four months, which is unusual for the area, said Janes.
Both facilities have already received the funds and are working to use the money to care for those in Jefferson County.