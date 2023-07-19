Local pole vaulting club qualifies 5 kids for Jr. Olympics

Athletes pose with their medals following USATF Regional track meet held at Idaho State University. Pictured from left to right are Audrey Scott, Cade Scott, Abbie Scott, Chase Campbell, Adam McCoy and Jared Scott.
In their conceptual year, Raise the Bar Athletics, a Rigby-based pole vaulting club, has qualified five pole vaulters for the National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships through their performance at the United States Track and Field (USATF) Regional Championship which took place July 6, 7 and 8 at Idaho State University.
All five participants, including three Rigby kids, qualified for the Jr. Olympic National Championship which will take place in Eugene, Oregon on July 24-30, according to the club’s Head Coach, Jared Scott.
“I’m super proud of them,” Scott said. “This is a tough event, the toughest event of the year, I think.”
The regional event was held at ISU and included approximately 31 clubs from southern Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming. There, Raise the Bar athletes participated in a Decathlon, Heptathlon and Jr. Olympic Pole Vaulting.
Chase Campbell of Rigby, in the 17-18 year-old division placed third in vaulting. Adam McCoy of Sugar City, also in the 17-18 division, placed fifth. Cade Scott of Rigby placed first in the 15-16 year-old division and Abbie Scott of Rigby placed first in the 17-18 division.
In the Boys Decathlon, Carter Huntsman of Ririe placed third and qualified for Nations. Chase Campbell took fifth and Adam McCoy took sixth.
In the Girl’s Heptathlon, Abbie Scott took fourth place and qualified for the National Heptathlon event, as well.
There are several age groups allowed to participate in the events, Scott stated. He said he’d seen kids as young as eight-years-old to nine participating, though middle school and high school aged kids are more commonly involved in these competitions.
This is the first year Raise the Bar has been an active club in the Rigby area. Their purpose, Scott said, is to give kids from all over the area an opportunity to pole vault all year as it is an indoor gym.
In fact, Scott stated, some high school track and field teams rented time their gym this year to allow their students to practice vaulting while the weather remained cold and wet during the spring sports season this year.
“Kids can practice all year,” Scott explained as part of the reason for starting the club. “But it gets kind of boring to practice a lot without having anything to show for it. So with this [club], kids have the opportunity to practice and go to meets and competitions throughout the summer.”
And this is not just limited to Rigby kids, Scott stated. There are nearly 20 kids who show up to club he said, from all over. Raise the Bar has participants from Arco, St. Anthony, Ririe and Sugar City, though not all chose to compete in the regional competition.
“Some kids just like to jump, so they come for that,” he said.
Participating in regional and national events allows the kids to stay in shape during the summer, and in some cases also allows them to set goals and strive for bigger numbers than they received during the spring sports season with their school teams.
Abbie Scott, Scott’s daughter, will be entering her senior year in the fall. As a previous State Champion, summer competitions will help her receive more notoriety as scouts watch her this next year, Scott explained.
Carter Huntsman, Adam McCoy and Abbie Scott, he explained, were all state champions this past year in pole vaulting for their respective schools.
As this was their first year as a club, Scott stated he nor the athletes knew exactly what to expect from the meets. They went in to competitions one match at a time, with no expectations. The five qualifiers, he said, have been excited to do as well as they have.
“It takes a lot of time and dedication,” Scott said about performing well for pole vaulting competitions. “I’ve seen so many kids start out very young, and sometimes that’s what you have to do.”
