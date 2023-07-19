Local pole vaulting club qualifies 5 kids for Jr. Olympics

Athletes pose with their medals following USATF Regional track meet held at Idaho State University. Pictured from left to right are Audrey Scott, Cade Scott, Abbie Scott, Chase Campbell, Adam McCoy and Jared Scott.

 Photo Courtesy of Heather Campbell

In their conceptual year, Raise the Bar Athletics, a Rigby-based pole vaulting club, has qualified five pole vaulters for the National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships through their performance at the United States Track and Field (USATF) Regional Championship which took place July 6, 7 and 8 at Idaho State University.

All five participants, including three Rigby kids, qualified for the Jr. Olympic National Championship which will take place in Eugene, Oregon on July 24-30, according to the club’s Head Coach, Jared Scott.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.