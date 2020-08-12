RIGBY — Shortly after 2200 hours last night officers and deputies were notified of a vehicle pursuit heading southbound on Hwy 20 from Madison County. Jefferson County Deputies were able to successfully spike the vehicle as the suspect continued southbound. Shortly after that the suspect vehicle stopped on Hwy 20 @ 321 and the driver fled on foot.
Law Enforcement from Rigby PD, Jefferson County SO, Idaho State Police, Madison County SO and Idaho Falls K-9 began to search the area in an attempt to locate the suspect. After several hours the search was called off.
Suspect was identified as 30-year-old Robbee Williams who has several outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. Additional charges are pending at this time.
Anyone with information on the location of Robbee is urged to contact local law enforcement immediately.