District 35 Senator Van Burtenshaw and Representatives Jerald Raymond and Rod Furniss met with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners May 13 to update them on the 2019 Legislative Session, and to address any questions the commissioners may have had.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said one question that he had was the cost of Medicare to the counties.
“That could cost our county several hundred thousand dollars more than what we’re currently spending,” Hancock said.
Furniss said part of the reason it will affect east Idaho more is likely due to local groups and churches helping in indigent costs. To help in the next session, Furniss said they are requesting what counties have paid out of the indigent fund over the past five years including legal costs.
“If we have that data then we can wrap our hands around it and find ways to solve it,” he said.
Raymond also asked how the county would feel about using property taxes on indigent. Hancock said he personally does not like the idea.
“This is the largest issue on our docket,” Burtenshaw said.
Another issue Hancock addressed was the cost of health insurance for teachers. He said that although the minimum salary increased to $40,000 per year, some are still paying $1,500 a month for health insurance.
“That’s an issue that we really need to look at,” he said. “Now how can they afford that when they only make $40,000?”
One idea Furniss said they have also considered was bringing teachers in on the statewide pool.
“And standardize those premiums that are being charged to teachers on a statewide basis,” Furniss said.
Lastly, Furniss said one thing they can look at next session is the net income for teachers, not just the gross income.
“I can tell you that we’re looking at it and we’re working on it,” he said.