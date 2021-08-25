Local Rigby High School graduate attends Legion World Series

McGwire Jephson, son of Mitch and Sukey Jephson who are Rigby locals, attended the 2021 Legion World Series Championship in Shelby, North Carolina with the Idaho Falls Bandits. The team defeated Hawaii 6-1 in the final Championship game.
McGwire batted a .435 with 74 hits, 58 RBI’s, six homeruns and 27 stolen bases for the Bandits as they finished with a record of 45-10-1, according to his dad, Mitch.
McGwire stated he’s been paying baseball since he was able to participate in T-Ball as a little kid. He started to play travel ball when he was about eight years old with the Idaho Falls Chukars. He was then a four year varsity starter for the Rigby High School baseball team. While in high school, he also played on the Double A Rockies team and has been on the Idaho Falls Bandits team for the past two years.
McGwire mentioned he plays short stop and third base, which are his main positions and what he normally plays when in a game.
When asked about the World Series, McGwire stated he was really nervous.
“It’s just a big moment in my life,” said McGwire. “We went in as one of the best eight regions in the country. I was really confident going in there because we have a really strong team and I was just really excited to go out with my guys.”
McGwire stated he was the only one from Rigby, while five other schools also participated on the Bandits team.
“I was just really happy and I felt lucky enough to be one of the last teams to play,” McGwire said. “And us winning, was just a really happy moment for me.”
Mitch stated it’s been a wild ride, watching his son grow up in baseball.
“He’s probably played 500 to 600 games in his career,” said Mitch. “Seeing him go from eight years old to a World Series Region Champion is special.”
Mitch mentioned it has been really cool to see his son’s progress over the past eleven years, and watching the boys become great men.
Mitch played baseball while attending Rigby High School himself from 1985 to 1989.
“He’s a much better player than I was,” Mitch said. “we didn’t play as many games as these kids do now.”
“We love all of our children, and they’ve entertained us over the years in all they do, but it’s been amazing traveling with these teams over the years,” Mitch said. “It’s a once in a lifetime experience winning the World Series.”
McGwire will be starting the Missionary Training Center (MTC) for a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint mission from home on Monday, Aug. 23, and after two months will leave for Vietnam, where he will serve the remainder of his two year mission.
According to McGwire, once he returns from his mission, he will play baseball at Utah State University, where he received a scholarship for his tuition.