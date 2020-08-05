Local Rigby teen participates in online musical

Sailor Leach, daughter of Robin and Nate of Rigby, is a 15-year-old sophomore that’s homeschooled. She loves to draw and sing, has three brothers and two sisters, and participated in a on online musical, or “Zoomsical,” July 31. She also happens to have Von Willebrand Disease.
Diagnosed at the age of 13, Sailor lives with the genetic disorder caused by a missing or defective von Willebrand factor, which is a clotting protein.
According to the National Hemophilia Foundation, symptoms of VWD include frequent nosebleeds, bruising easily and excessive bleeding after invasive procedures. Woman also experience heavy menstrual bleeding and hemorrhaging after childbirth.
The musical, “Hemophilia: The Zoomsical,” was a Broadway-style show designed to provide education on bleeding disorders as well as give participants the opportunity of self-expression while managing a chronic health condition, according to a release by Communications representative Marla Michals.
“People treat me fragile sometimes like I’m just going to hurt myself,” Sailor said. “I know my limits. Everyone is more cautious when they don’t need to be. I am not fragile – at all.”
While the Zoomsical is her first experience with performing and acting, Sailor said she was excited to see all her hard work from the past several months pay off.
Sailor had two roles in the musical; one as the friend learning about the bleeding disorder of the main character, and the second as a girl trying to prove she’s more than her bleeding disorder. Sailor says she identifies with her second role pretty well.
“I don’t need everyone’s protection,” she said.
The original performances were set to take place in Los Angeles and Chicago, which suddenly became impossible as COVID continued on.
“We were just going to wait until everything died down, but we soon realized it wasn’t going to be over anytime soon,” Sailor said.
Practices took place over Zoom with the other 23 teens from across the United States, directors and even singing instructors and choreographers. West End actress and dance Alvin Ailey choreographed the performance.
“I’m so nervous,” Sailor said with a laugh. “I’ve only seen little snippets of it put together and it’s nerve wracking to have everyone you know watching plus more.”
Sailor wants people to know that those with a bleeding disorder are just normal people that have to be a little more careful.
“We’re not aliens,” she said. “We have interests, things we like to do. We’re more than our bleeding disorder.”
For more information, visit ”Hemophilia: The Zoomsical” on Facebook.