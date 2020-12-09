With Christmas around the corner, school districts around Jefferson and Clark County are preparing for their holiday events and fundraisers.
Jefferson School Dist. #251 is holding a district wide food drive competition with each school competing against others within the district.
The drive began Dec. 1 and will go through Dec. 18 with the goal of giving assistance to local food banks. According to the competition flyer, the school that gathers the most food "per student population" will receive a $500 Amazon gift card for the school and recognition at the Board of Trustee's meeting Jan. 13, 2021.
All the cans collected will also be donated to Rigby High School in their "Clash of Cans" competition against Madison High School, which will end Jan. 13 with the Rigby vs. Madison basketball game.
Also taking placing in the district is the Roberts Elementary Christmas Concert which will be broadcast at 1:00 p.m. Dec. 21 and a link to watch can be found on the Roberts Mustangs Facebook page.
In the Clark County School Dist. #161, Clark County Elementary School is set to hold their Christmas Play at 2:00 p.m. Dec. 9 which will be held virtually due to COVID-19.
The Junior/Senior High School will also be presenting Christmas baskets to those in the community dealing with sickness, death and other difficult times Dec. 16 or 17th, according to Clark County Interim Superintendent Blair Wilding. The baskets are being prepared by students and staff members.
Ririe School Dist. #252 will be live-streaming their concerts during the school day, with parents having the ability to watch live or re-watch the recordings at ririebulldogs.org.
The junior high band concert will be at 12:50 p.m. Dec. 7 and the junior high choir concert will begin at 1:50 p.m. Dec. 7. The beginning band concert will begin at approximately 3:00 p.m. Dec. 7.
The high school band concert will begin at 8:20 a.m. Dec. 14 and is expected last about 25 minutes. The high school choir and guitar concert will begin at approximately 9:20 a.m. Dec. 14 and will last about 40 minutes.
Within the West Jefferson School Dist. #253, Julie Hall stated that not many events have been scheduled at this time in part of hesitation due to COVID-19.
Currently, Terreton Elementary School has plans to sing Christmas Carols at the Mud Lake Senior Center Dec. 18 and the Christmas program is set for Dec. 18.
The Hamer Elementary School Christmas program is set for Dec. 21. No times have been selected for these events and more information will be available through the schools as the event dates get closer.
Those with specific questions regarding events should reach out to their local schools.