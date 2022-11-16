West Jefferson School District #253’s supplemental levy will have run its course by August of 2023, according to Superintendent Shane Williams, who informed the Board of Trustees it’s time to begin working on a levy resolution the next cycle.

At the Oct. 20 Board of Trustees meeting, Williams stated he would like to have the levy on the ballot in March, which he said would give the district time to research their needs. Williams also informed the board of the new rules the State Legislature passed down to the school districts mandating levies be itemized when proposed.


