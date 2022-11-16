West Jefferson School District #253’s supplemental levy will have run its course by August of 2023, according to Superintendent Shane Williams, who informed the Board of Trustees it’s time to begin working on a levy resolution the next cycle.
At the Oct. 20 Board of Trustees meeting, Williams stated he would like to have the levy on the ballot in March, which he said would give the district time to research their needs. Williams also informed the board of the new rules the State Legislature passed down to the school districts mandating levies be itemized when proposed.
“I’m not opposed to looking at where we are currently,” Williams said. “I don’t want to ask for more and we may be able to ask for less.”
He further explained the legislature has also increased the amount of insurance they aid school districts with. Because of this, he said, West Jefferson may be able to cut back on the amount they ask their patrons for in the levy.
“[Cutting back] Would show our patrons we need this money, but we’re being responsible with it,” he said. “When we went from $300 to $360, we had no idea the legislature was going to come in and start picking up the tab and covering insurance the way that they did. I think that could be something we look at.”
The board agreed with Williams on the matter and expressed a similar want to ask the patrons for a lower levy than they did the last time. Williams even expressed how most patron complaints are always about schools asking for more and more, and how asking for less would show they are being mindful of everybody.
Levies, Williams said, are how school districts are able to retain and recruit teachers. He said their levy is what allows them to keep competitive rates for certified and classified staff. Without it, they’d be at a loss.
Williams also reminded the board there are always patrons who strive against passing levies, and those who are always willing to help the district out. But, he stated, there are always those who could go either way, and he believes being mindful of the patrons and proposing a lower levy is what will help those “swing voters” trust the district with their money.
In other news, Ririe Joint School District #252 Superintendent Jeff Gee and Business Manager Stephanie Lords reported at their Board of Trustees meeting on Oct. 12 that they had started putting together their own supplemental levy renewal.
At the meeting, Lords stated they would be trying to renew their levy in March, meaning the language for the levy needs to be submitted by January, and that every expenditure on the levy would need need to be spelled out, or itemized, as directed by the new legislation. She stated a clear and more detailed plan will be presented to the board at their next meeting, she said.
Trustee Brigham Cook informed the board that the district’s general fund balance increased by nearly $200,000 and asked Gee why that was; he wondered if the increase was due to ESSER Funds or other supplemental funds the district received and how those funds could affect the amount the district asked for in the levy. According to Gee, due to a balance-forward in the general fund, the balance actually only went up by $100,000. However, the questions Cook asked could be further answered next month with the levy language draft.
