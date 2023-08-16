For some school districts in Jefferson County, school has already begun as others prepare for their first days. Both Ririe Joint School District #252 and West Jefferson School District #253 are set to begin classes Aug. 21 while Jefferson Joint School District #251 will being Aug. 28 and Clark County School District #161 will begin on Aug. 29.
School start times, as they are subject to change, have been posted on school websites for most schools in the districts.
In Jefferson School District, elementary schools including Cottonwood, Roberts, Midway, South Fork and Jefferson will all begin class at 8 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Roberts Elementary and South Fork Elementary will dismiss students 2:25 p.m. on those days while Cottonwood, Midway and Jefferson will dismiss at 2:30 p.m.
Fridays at Jefferson Schools will be short days with elementary schools beginning at 8 a.m. and releasing students at 11:10 a.m.
Farnsworth Middle School will begin classes at 8:20 a.m. and will dismiss students at 3:25 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, while for the same days, Rigby Middle School will begin at 8:15 a.m. and end at 3:25 p.m. On Fridays, both middle schools will begin at 8:15 a.m. Students will be released from Farnsworth at 12:15 p.m. and from Rigby Middle at 12:20 p.m.
Rigby High School will begin classes Monday through Friday at 8:20. Monday through Thursday school will end at 3:30 p.m. while on Fridays students will be released at 12:15 p.m.
A collection of school supply lists for all applicable schools can be found under the "Parents and Students" tab on the District #251 official website.
Clark County School District #161 will begin classes on Aug. 29, according to the district's website. Lindy Ross Elementary School will start their day at 8 a.m. and end it at 3:50 p.m. A suggested school supply list can be found on the Lindy Ross website.
Both Clark County Junior High and Clark County High School students will begin classes at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.
As both Ririe and West Jefferson School Districts are set to begin the academic on Aug. 21, they will be in session at the time of publication.
In the Ririe district, Ririe Elementary School will begin classes at 8:10 a.m. and will dismiss students at 3:47 p.m. A supply list for Ririe Elementary is posted under the "Parents/Students" tab on the Ririe Elementary official website.
Ririe Jr. and Sr. High School will begin classes at 8:05 a.m. and will dismiss at 3:52 p.m.
In the West Jefferson District, Hamer Elementary School will begin classes at 7:45 a.m. and release students at 3 p.m. Terreton Elementary will begin at 8:05 a.m. and dismiss at 3:45 p.m. A school supply list for Hamer students can be found under the "students" tab of the Hamer Elementary website. Terreton Elementary students can find their supply list under the "Terreton Elementary" tab on their website.
Both West Jefferson Junior and Senior High Schools will begin at 8:05 a.m. and will dismiss students at 3:50 p.m.
