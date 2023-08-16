For some school districts in Jefferson County, school has already begun as others prepare for their first days. Both Ririe Joint School District #252 and West Jefferson School District #253 are set to begin classes Aug. 21 while Jefferson Joint School District #251 will being Aug. 28 and Clark County School District #161 will begin on Aug. 29.

School start times, as they are subject to change, have been posted on school websites for most schools in the districts. 


