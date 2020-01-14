Schools in Jefferson School District No. 251 and Ririe Joint School District No. 252 closed early Tuesday due to the weather.
District 251 sent out the following notice Tuesday afternoon: "We will be following the Wednesday Early Release Schedule today, January 14, due to weather conditions."
The early release time for Farnsworth, Harwood, Jefferson, Midway and South Fork elementary school students is 1:50 p.m. Robert's elementary school students will be released at 1:45 p.m.
Rigby Middle School students will be released at 2:45 p.m. Rigby High School students get off at 2:50 p.m. Jefferson High School students will be released at 2:40 p.m.
In Ririe, all students were released at noon. The district sent out notice citing "worsening road conditions" as the reason for closing early.