As the school year begins to wind down, senior students across the area are preparing for their graduation ceremonies and celebrating the end of on era. The following schools will hold their graduation ceremonies during the last two weeks of the month.

Rigby High School’s graduation will be held on May 31 at 6 p.m. at the Brigham Young University — Idaho Center in Rexburg. Approximately 400 students will be graduating.


