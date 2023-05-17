As the school year begins to wind down, senior students across the area are preparing for their graduation ceremonies and celebrating the end of on era. The following schools will hold their graduation ceremonies during the last two weeks of the month.
Rigby High School’s graduation will be held on May 31 at 6 p.m. at the Brigham Young University — Idaho Center in Rexburg. Approximately 400 students will be graduating.
Jefferson High School will graduate 41 students and wil hold their graduation in the Rigby High School Auditorium on May 30 at 6:30 p.m.
Ririe High School will hold their graduation in the Ririe High School gymnasium on May 24 at 7 p.m; there will be approximately 55 seniors graduating.
West Jefferson High School will hold their graduation in their Panther Den, otherwise known as the “Big Gym” on May 24 at 7 p.m.; there will be 35 students graduating.
Clark County High School will host their graduation ceremony for their 13 senior students at the Junior and Senior High School on May 23 at 7 p.m.
For attendance information, such as tickets or ticket prices, please contact your school district.
Along with high school seniors, two local universities are also gearing up for their commencement services.
The Idaho Falls campus of the University of Idaho will be holding a graduation ceremony on May 17 at 7 p.m. in the Idaho Falls Center.
Brigham Young University — Idaho will hold their Spring Track commencement ceremony beginning at 5:30 on July 19. The BYU-I Center will finish seating guests at 5:35, with processional and ceremony to directly follow.
