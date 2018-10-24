Four local schools in three different districts received funds from Dairy West to support their Fuel Up and Play 60 initiatives.
Two schools from the Jefferson Joint School District No. 251— Jefferson Elementary and Rigby High School— received $2,364 and $4,00 respectively; one Ririe Joint School District No. 252 school— Ririe High School—received $4,000; and one Clark County School District No. 61 school— Lindy Ross Elementary— received $3,331.
Jefferson School District Superintendent Lisa Sherick said the funds will be allocated to events and activities that encourage wellness. For example some of the funds will cover the purchase of Learn Fit stand up Desks at Rigby High School.
“Anything to get the kids up and moving,” she said.
Ririe Superintendent Chad Williams on the other hand said the $4,000 will be used for new lunch tables and a new microwave cart at the Junior-Senior High School.
According to a Dairy West press release, Fuel Up to Play 60 is designed to engage and empower youth to take action for their own health by implementing long-term, positive changes for themselves and their schools. The program is intended to help prevent childhood obesity and help youth develop life-ling healthy eating and daily physical activity habits.
“As part of the program, student teams work with adult leaders in each school to make kid-appealing, good tasting, nutrient-rich foods more available,” the press release states. “They also create opportunities for daily physical activity, such as noon walking clubs and after-school sports and dance clubs.”
Of the 39 schools that received funds throughout the state, 10 were located in eastern Idaho, equaling $129,138 statewide.