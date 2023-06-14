Jefferson County school districts are not immune to the growing trend of school lunch debt seen across the country. Local Child Nutrition Administrators agree the climbing amount of lunch debt may be attributed to Covid-19.
“We never had a problem pre-Covid,” said Lisa Ward, Child Nutrition Administrator for West Jefferson School District #253. “Then after, it’s higher than it’s ever been.”
During the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the USDA put waivers in place to help feed children in school, Ward explained. A lot of things shut down, and changed the way child nutritionists do their job, so guidelines shifted, she said, and schools were able to feed kids for free.
This year, those guidelines have shifted back according to Superintendent Shane Williams.
“I believe [lunch debt] stems from people being accustomed to free lunches.” he stated about his own district.
In West Jefferson School District, which is a smaller district of only two elementary schools, one junior high and one high school, Ward and Williams have determined lunch debt has risen about 18 percent post-Covid compared to before.
In Jefferson Joint School District #251, it’s more. According to Debbie Timm, Child Nutrition Administrator for District #251, the larger district’s percentage of lunch debt after the pandemic compared to before rose by an estimated 30 percent.
“Prior to Covid we still struggled,” Timm stated. “But the amount, it wasn’t as large as it is now.”
This year, Timm said, District #251 has done away with alternate lunches. Prior to Covid, High School students were not allowed to charge lunches. Middle school children were given five charges as well as elementary students.
The majority of lunch debt, according to both districts come from the elementary level. According to Timm, this may be, in part, related to high school students often leaving campus for lunch.
Both districts offer free and reduced lunch programs which help assist families who fall below a certain income bracket to pay for their child’s lunches and breakfasts.
In Ririe School District #251, district officials always remind and encourage parents to fill out the paperwork for the free and reduced lunch program when they contact parents about collecting on lunches, according to Superintendent Jeff Gee.
Despite having these programs, though, the lunch debt still exists. According to both Ward and Timm this may be because not all qualifying families are applying for these programs.
“Income levels are changing,” said Williams. “There were different regulations for free and reduced lunch. A lot of times, people who have unpaid lunches would qualify for the program, but they haven’t filled out the forms.”
According to Benefits.gov, an official United States resource, qualifying applicants to the free and reduced lunch program in Idaho is based off of household size and income. The maximum eligible household income for a household size of 4 people is listed at $55,500.
The federal poverty line, according to Ward, in the last year has raised by $1,000. An individual who made $14,590 last year did not fall under the line, however, this year, they would, she explained.
However, Timm believes many people who struggle to pay for lunches still wouldn’t qualify for the free and reduced programs. The USDA, she said, while they take into account household size and cost of living, don’t take the recently increased cost of living into account.
“During Covid it all increased,” Timm said. “Costs for housing is just unreal.”
Others may not be applying to federal and state lunch programs due to the stigma attached to free and reduced lunches, Ward believes.
“Some people might think it’s a disgrace,” Ward stated. “We have to encourage everyone to at least apply. Somehow we have to get rid of the stigma.”
Others, Timm said, may find it strange to ask for help, if it’s not something they’re accustomed to doing.
Some schools, Ward explained, send out income surveys to parents to gather who may qualify for these programs. However, Ward stated this is not always a great solutions to identifying qualifying families. She expressed several people may choose not to participate in those surveys for the sake of their privacy.
Ward, however, vouches for universal free lunches, an idea which has been thrown around in the school lunch world and the School Nutrition Association. Her thoughts on the concepts changed recently, she stated as she used to be adamantly against it.
Universally free lunches would hurt the farmers, Ward stated is typically the argument against the idea. However, as she witnessed during the Pandemic, free lunches fed more children than she ever saw fed before. This, she said, actually helps the farmers by feeding more kids more eggs, more dairy and more grain.
The issue of school lunch debt, she said, has gone beyond just the individual school districts and has now reached the senate.
In January, Ball Ventures donated $5,000 to District #251 to help combat some of the debt accrued by lunch charges.
“There have been donations by generous local businesses,” Timm stated. “In the while I’ve been here there have been very little donations. This year, people have been generous in their donations.”
According to Timm, Midway Elementary School has a patron who donates annually to help the school’s lunch debt, however other donations to the district at large have not yet proven to be annual.
“We don’t have a formal plan,” said Chad Martin, Superintendent of District #251. “Several businesses have made donations and that has been very helpful.”
Martin explained that debt which is not paid off by parents or donation is covered by the district’s general fund, categorized as bad debt.
In Ririe, the process looks a little different. Gee stated notifications are sent to parents each week, and after certain benchmarks of debt per student, and after several efforts to contact parents or guardians, the debt is sent to collections. This method, he said, is one he has seen other districts employ, and always ensures parents and guardians have been well-notified beforehand.
What Ririe won’t do, he said, is deny a student food, Gee said, as he knows students have to eat.
Districts, according to Timm and Ward, work tirelessly to get those charged lunches paid. Both districts utilize phone calls to parents and send out letters with students who have significant debt, in efforts to have those debts paid.
In West Jefferson, Ward said, it’s mostly successful.
“We’ve done well on collecting,” Ward said. “Three months ago [the debt] was really high, the highest its been. Now, parents have been really good about coming in and paying it off, and we’re much lower now.”
In cases of significant debt, Timm explained the district will also issue certified letters to parents, to ensure the significance is conveyed.
Moving forward, Timm, Ward and Gee said, they hope more parents will take the time to fill out the paperwork for free and reduced lunches.
