Jefferson County school districts are not immune to the growing trend of school lunch debt seen across the country. Local Child Nutrition Administrators agree the climbing amount of lunch debt may be attributed to Covid-19.

“We never had a problem pre-Covid,” said Lisa Ward, Child Nutrition Administrator for West Jefferson School District #253. “Then after, it’s higher than it’s ever been.”


