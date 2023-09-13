Candidate filing for the November 7 election drew to a close on Sept. 8. According to filing records from the Jefferson County Elections Office, two Jefferson cities and two school districts will have contested races this year.
In the city of Menan, the office of Mayor, currently held by Mayor Tad Haight, is up for election. Haight has withdrawn and will not be running again for this position. Nathan Tim Bronson is the only candidate who filed for the Menan Mayoral Race.
Menan also has two council seats up for election this time around, seats currently held by incumbents Brian Storms and Troy Hanson. Those filed to run for the seats in this election are Danielle Andrew, Brian Storms, Victor Cammans and Troy Hanson.
The city of Rigby's city council has three seats up for election, seats currently held by Aliza King, Douglas Burke and Roarke Burke. Filed to run for these seats are Timothy Howe, Tonya Hillman, Theron Andrus, Aliza King, Douglas Burke, Roarke Burke, Reed Stone and Roger Kent Stone.
Two zones are up for election in the Jefferson Joint School District #251 Board of Trustees. In zone 4, Derek South will be running against incumbent Michael Peterson. In zone 7, Debbie Bagley will run against incumbent Leon Clark.
Another two zones are up for election on West Jefferson School District #253's Board of Trustees. Larry Soderquist will be running against incumbent Tyson Burtenshaw for the zone 3 seat. Zone 1 incumbent Andrea Rigby is running unopposed.
Other cities have uncontested seats for their mayoral and city council races. In Lewisville, council incumbents Blake Ball and Brigham Briggs are running uncontested. In Mud Lake, incumbent Mayor Sherry Locascio is running uncontested, as well as incumbent council members Bill Locascio and Brian Hawkes.
Current Ririe City Councilmember Howard Kimmel is running unopposed for the Mayoral office, as incumbent Larry Lovell will not run for the seat this year. Two city council seats in Ririe are up for election, with only one candidate filed to run, incumbent Robert Johnson.
In the city of Roberts, incumbent Mayor Robert "BJ" Berlin is running unopposed. Two city council seats are up, with only one candidate filed, incumbent Edidt Sanchez.
Ririe Joint School District #252 Board of Trustees incumbents Lee Andersen and Brigham Cook, zone 1 and zone 3, are also running unopposed.
Local cemetery districts also have uncontested races this election cycle, including seats on the boards for the Central cemetery district, Lewisville, Little Butte, Pioneer, Ririe/Shelton, Roberts and West Jefferson. All board seats are uncontested.
Central Fire District Commission incumbents Dallin Gambles, Roger Anderson and Gordon Ball are running uncontested. Dan Murdoch is running uncontested for the zone 2 seat in Hamer Fire District's board. Incumbent Ben Poston is also running uncontested for zone 1 of the Roberts Fire Board. Robert McCulloch is running unopposed for the West Jefferson Fire Board.
