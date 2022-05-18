Utah State University will recognize 6,588 candidates for graduation during its Spring 2022 Commencement celebration. The graduates are from USU’s statewide campuses across the state of Utah, as well as USU Online, earning degrees and certificates during the summer 2021, fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.
The following local students are set to earn degrees:
Shelby Ames from Rigby, is a candidate for graduation with a(n) Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Utah State University.
Samuel Belnap from Mud Lake, is a candidate for graduation with a(n) Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness from Utah State University.
Robert Bishop from Rigby, is a candidate for graduation with a(n) Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Utah State University.
Clint Callister from Mud Lake, is a candidate for graduation with a(n) Bachelor of Science in Integrated Studies from Utah State University.
Hayden Erickson from Rigby, is a candidate for graduation with a(n) Bachelor of Science in Animal, Dairy, and Veterinary Sciences from Utah State University.
Sawyer Fonnesbeck From Rigby, is a candidate for graduation with a(n) Master of Science in Animal, Dairy, and Veterinary Sciences from Utah State University.
Abby Harris from Dubois, is a candidate for graduation with a(n) Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Utah State University.
Leann Johnston from Rigby, is a candidate for graduation with a(n) Associate of Science in Agricultural Science from Utah State University.
Katy Mejia from Rigby, is a candidate for graduation with a(n) Bachelor of Science in Integrated Studies from Utah State University.
Juliann Parker from Rigby, is a candidate for graduation with a(n) Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from Utah State University.
Wyatt Poole from Rigby, is a candidate for graduation with a(n) Master of Business Administration in Business Administration from Utah State University.
Brooklyn Taylor from Rigby, is a candidate for graduation with a(n) Associate of Science in General Studies from Utah State University.
Emmalee Winters from Rigby, is a candidate for graduation with a(n) Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Utah State University.
Resa Wise from Rigby, is a candidate for graduation with a(n) Bachelor of Science in Management from Utah State University.
Dustan Withers from Mud Lake, is a candidate for graduation with a(n) Associate of Science in Agricultural Science from Utah State University.
