Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members
Diana Gilmore of Rigby and Mylee Mickelsen of Rigby, both at Idaho State University, were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 and today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2021 Dean’s List
Jordan Wright of Rigby has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2021 Dean’s List. The winter term runs from January to May. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List.
Drake Earns Degree from University of Maryland Global Campus
Shiah Drake of Rigby earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity from University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). The university held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for more than 5,500 graduates of the Class of 2021.
Local students named to University of Utah Spring 2021 Dean’s List
Isaac Nelson of Menan, whose major is listed as Biology HBS, and Koby Sturk of Rigby, whose major is currently undeclared, were named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.