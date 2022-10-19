Local students sweep state Range Judging Contest

Rigby High School Range Judging team took first place at the Idaho State Rangeland Assessment Career Development Event on Oct. 11. Pictured from left to right are: Ellyse Thomas, Kayda Hickman, Hayden Griffeth, Travis Grant and FFA advisor and Coach Casey Sanders.
Three teams from Jefferson County high schools took first through third place in the Idaho State FFA Rangeland Assessment Career Development Event on Oct. 11 in Shoshone.
The Rigby High School Range Judging team took first place, while the Rigby High School Novice team took second. The West Jefferson High School team took third place.
The Rigby and West Jefferson Range teams will both compete at the national level in Richfield, Utah in November.
At the Oct. 11 competition, RHS student Kayda Hickman received the first high individual score while RHS student Hayden Griffeth achieved the second. Molly Burgess and Dallin Christopherson, both from the RHS Novice team tied for the third individual high score.
Following a little further, seventh high score went to Ryan Rigby of WJHS and RHS students Travis Grant and Ellyse Thomas won ninth and tenth.
The Idaho State FFA Rangeland Assessment Career Development Event aims to raise awareness of rangeland and introduces students to skills used by trained professionals. The goal of the event is is for students to choose college degree programs leading to careers in managing and preserving rangeland.
