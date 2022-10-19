Local students sweep state Range Judging Contest

Rigby High School Range Judging team took first place at the Idaho State Rangeland Assessment Career Development Event on Oct. 11. Pictured from left to right are: Ellyse Thomas, Kayda Hickman, Hayden Griffeth, Travis Grant and FFA advisor and Coach Casey Sanders.

Three teams from Jefferson County high schools took first through third place in the Idaho State FFA Rangeland Assessment Career Development Event on Oct. 11 in Shoshone.

The Rigby High School Range Judging team took first place, while the Rigby High School Novice team took second. The West Jefferson High School team took third place.

