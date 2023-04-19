Local teen lifeguards recognized for life-saving actions

Taytum Jensen, Levi Ohran and Brodie Wolfley were recognized at the Central Fire District Commissioner meeting on April 13 for quick and potentially life-saving action during March 11 emergency at Heise Hot Springs. Pictured above are, from left to right: Assistant Fire Chief Nic White, Rachel Thorpe, Shanda Foster, Levi Ohran, Brodie Wolfley, Taytum Jensen, Brennan Reed, Dr. Tait Olaveson and Fire Chief Carl Anderson.
Three Heise Hot Springs lifeguards were honored at the April 13 Central Fire District Commissioner’s meeting. They were recognized for their joint efforts in helping prolong the life of a swimmer who suffered cardiac arrest in one of the Heise pools.
The incident occurred on March 11, according to a press release from CFD, when the Ririe station was dispatched to Heise following a report of an unconscious male victim. At the time, Fire Chief Carl Anderson stated, the man was not breathing, did not have a pulse and was foaming at the mouth.
“I went to go walk to my lifeguard chair, and as soon as that happened there was somebody calling my name,” said 17-year-old Brodie Wolfley, the lifeguard on duty at the time. “There was a man who was face-down in the water.”
Responding quickly, Wolfley signaled for the other lifeguards’ assistance and jumped into the water to retrieve the man. He said upon bringing the man to the surface he checked for a pulse and for breathing — due to his training Wolfley knew this man was dead.
Levi Ohran, another teen lifeguard on duty, helped Wolfley pull the man from the water and assisted in the process CPR, while Taytum Jensen, another lifeguard, secured the Bag Valve Mask and the Automated External Defibrillator.
They continued the resuscitation process for about 20 minutes, Wolfley stated, until the paramedics arrived on scene.
“I was super impressed to walk through the door at Heise Hot Springs, and I know these employees are under the age of eighteen. They’re kids. I walked through the door and they had the situation completely under control,” said Rachel Thorpe, Firefighter/EMT/Paramedic, who was dispatched to Heise that day. “They had done everything right, they had gone above and beyond. They were doing perfect chest compressions, better than I have seen seasoned veterans do.”
According to Thorpe, the three teenagers were not panicked, nor stressed but were focused on doing their job.
Shanda Foster, Firefighter and EMT, stated she was surprised to see the lifeguards had brought out the EDM and were using it.
“For us to walk in and see you guys doing the training you have been trained to do,” Foster told the teens at the April 13 event, “It was just outstanding. Because of your performance and job well done, it gave this man a chance to survive.”
The press release from Central Fire stated the patient did not survive, due to medical conditions. The lifeguards, however, still performed quality life-saving interventions.
The actions of reacting quickly and collecting the equipment necessary to help the unconscious man came naturally, said fifteen-year-old Jensen, who had been a lifeguard for five months.
“I really don’t know what happened, it was kind of a blank,” she shared. “After we got him out of the water I just grabbed the AED and started.”
The teens stated they owed all of their gratitude to their lifeguard instructor Larry Owens, whom Wolfley stated teaches the proper way to execute the life-saving interventions.
The experience, while making Wolfley feel more capable in his job also makes him more nervous of it, he said. These nerves, however, can be a good thing, he stated, encouraging him to be more vigilant and more focused on details in situations involving life or death situations.
“Even though I wish it had never happened, I feel it was a good opportunity to show myself that I am capable of achieving CPR, really. Even if wasn’t successful, to a degree.”
Ohran stated it feels good to know he did his job well enough to potentially help save a life.
“I know there’s people out there who have done similar stuff and haven’t gotten the recognition,” he stated, “I mean we’re all just trying to do our job and keep people safe.”
