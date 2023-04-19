Local teen lifeguards recognized for life-saving actions

Taytum Jensen, Levi Ohran and Brodie Wolfley were recognized at the Central Fire District Commissioner meeting on April 13 for quick and potentially life-saving action during March 11 emergency at Heise Hot Springs. Pictured above are, from left to right: Assistant Fire Chief Nic White, Rachel Thorpe, Shanda Foster, Levi Ohran, Brodie Wolfley, Taytum Jensen, Brennan Reed, Dr. Tait Olaveson and Fire Chief Carl Anderson.

 EDNA GRANT / The Jefferson Star

Three Heise Hot Springs lifeguards were honored at the April 13 Central Fire District Commissioner’s meeting. They were recognized for their joint efforts in helping prolong the life of a swimmer who suffered cardiac arrest in one of the Heise pools.

The incident occurred on March 11, according to a press release from CFD, when the Ririe station was dispatched to Heise following a report of an unconscious male victim. At the time, Fire Chief Carl Anderson stated, the man was not breathing, did not have a pulse and was foaming at the mouth.


