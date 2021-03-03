Local wrestlers compete at State Championship Tournament

West Jefferson, Ririe and Rigby wrestlers traveled to the Idaho State Wrestling Championships Feb. 27 after a full season of duals, pins and invitationals.
West Jefferson Wrestling Coach Triston Rogers said the season has had its ups and downs but that he’s happy with how the team progressed throughout their year.
“We’ve got a pretty young team this year but we’ve pushed the kids to improve and encouraged them along the way to perform and get some wins,” Rogers said. “The biggest thing I focused on this year was pushing conditioning so they can stay in shape and really wrestle their hearts out all six minutes.”
West Jefferson is sending seven wrestlers to state with Jose Lemus as the team’s only senior. Lemus will be wrestling in the 152 lbs. weight class.
“I’m looking forward to the future with how young we are,” Roger stated. “I can see success happening for us in the near future as we continue. I’m just proud of them and the hard work, dedication and commitment all the wrestlers have shown this year and it’s paying off.”
The weekend shook out with Payton Brooks (152) from Rigby taking third place and Marshall Parker (113) from Rigby taking sixth place.
The Ririe Bulldogs took second place as the 2021 2A winners with Austin Machen (98) in third place, Connor Parkinson (113) in second place, Brian Ferguson (120) in sixth, Hyrum Boone (126) in fourth, Kyle Jensen (145) in sixth, Gavin Harris (170) in sixth and Joe Orchard (195) in fifth.
Gabe Sommers of Ririe was to State Champion at 220 lbs., making him a three time state champions. Nate Gundersen also placed as a state champion at 285 lbs.
The State Championship Tournament was held at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa with 4A and 5A teams wrestling Feb. 26 and 2A and 3A teams wrestling Feb. 27.
Efforts made by The Jefferson Star to reach Rigby Coach Tony McCarty and Ririe Coach Chris Harris were unsuccessful.
West Jefferson Wrestlers
120 lbs- Kameron Sauer
145 lbs- Bronson Kimbro
152 lbs- Jose Lemus
160 lbs- Teagan Hansen
170 lbs- Jason Buxton
182 lbs- Kamren Wright
220 lbs- Josh Reyes
Rigby Wrestlers
113 lbs- Marshall Parker
129 lbs- Price Thomas
145 lbs- Robby Boone
152 lbs- Payton Brooks
170 lbs- Connor Reilley
182 lbs- Tad Nelson
Ririe Wrestlers
Tye Sherwood
Kyle Jensen (145)
Connor Parkinson (113)
Joe Orchard (195)
Eithan Summers
Gabe Sommers (220)
Nick Gundersen (285)
Spencer Miller
Gavin Harris (170)
Brian Ferguson (120)
Carter Huntsman (160)
Hyrum Boone (126)
Dennis Barnett
Austin Machen (98)