Three local Distinguished Young Women will be competing for Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho Oct. 4 and 5 in Idaho Falls.
Cumorah Short of Rigby, Katelyn Bitter of West Jefferson and Taylor Evans of Ririe are among the 36 young women who will be competing for the state title.
The young women will be judged based on five categories: Scholastics (25%), interview (25%), talent (20%), fitness (15%) and self-expression (15%). The individual chosen to represent the state will go on to compete in June of 2019 at the Distinguished Young Women National Finals. The winner of that competition will be the Distinguished Young Woman of America.
Here are the young women representing in Jefferson County:
Cumorah Short — Rigby
Cumorah Short’s love of performing and fitness inspired her to join the Distinguished Young Women program. Short, the daughter of Leigh and Sean Short, said family also encouraged her to do it.
“In theater, you have to connect with a character other than your own,” Short said. “And with DYW, you have to connect with your own character.”
Short said she feels honored to represent Rigby. As part of that representation, she has been spreading awareness about mental health and resources available in the community. She put on a mental health carnival at Rigby High School in May, connecting the DYW Be Your Best Self values of “Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious and Be Responsible” with ways to stay mentally healthy. She said she has also handed out a number of mental health brochures over the summer. All with the help of more than 50 volunteers, she said.
Short said her own adjustment disorder, which entailed temporary depression and anxiety during life changes, inspired her to educate others and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.
“When I was struggling, I didn’t really know a lot of resources,” she said. “And what I found is we have a lot of resources in Rigby.”
At the state competition, Short will be singing Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Thinking of You” from “The Phantom of the Opera.” She said the song will be dedicated to those struggling with mental health.
Katelyn Bitter — West Jefferson
Katelyn Bitter has always wanted to participate in the Distinguished Young Women program.
Bitter, the daughter of Kathy and Daren Bitter, said her family was involved in DYW, and said she always looked up to the girls that went through the program. Now, she is one of those girls herself.
“It’s been a really fun experience,” she said. “We had a float in the parade, and it was so fun to wave at all the little girls and hear them say, ‘Mom! Look the princesses!’ and be someone that they look up to.”
As part of Bitter’s Be Your Best Self project — a core part of the DYW program — she taught a number of free gymnastics classes to about 20 girls during the summer.
At the state competition, Bitter said she will be performing a lyrical acrobatic routine, drawing a bit on her gymnastics background. Bitter said she has been preparing for the competition all summer, but said regardless of the outcome, she is looking forward to the experience.
“Going into state, I’m hoping to make friends with all the other girls that are there,” Bitter said. “People keep saying that the one thing that you’ll remember out of all of this is the friendships that you’ll make.”
Bitter said she encourages young women to look at the DYW program not as a pageant or a way to receive scholarships, but as a way to grow as a person and make friends.
Taylor Evans — Ririe
Taylor Evans became involved in DYW when her friend and parents, Dave and Ali Evans, encouraged her to join the program. She said she decided it would be a good opportunity, and that’s what it ended up being.
“It was amazing, I learned so many things,” Evans said.
For her service project, Evans said she taught a group of children born with down syndrome, spending the day with them playing games and talking about responsibility.
“I want to be able to help people,” Evans said. “It’s one of my beliefs that people should be able to live happy lives full of potential.”
As far as the state competition goes, Evans said she is looking forward to the challenge and to meeting new girls in the program. She said she has been doing practical interviews, exercising and practicing piano throughout the summer in preparation. At the competition, she will be playing a scene from “Secret,” a Taiwanese film that follows a piano prodigy.
Evans said her goal is to be an example to those around her, and said the program has helped her develop more self-confidence and allowed her grow closer to her peers.
“I am happy for the support that my local community has given me, and I’m going to try to represent them well in the upcoming program,” Evans said.