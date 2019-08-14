GARFIELD — The Bonneville County Fair Horse Show was held Aug. 2 and 3. Kate Duffin, daughter of Jason and Krishele Duffin, with horse named Phoenix, placed first in Horsemanship, first in Team Driving Utility, first in Team Driving Pleasure, third in Team Driving Cones, fifth in Senior Showmanship, and sixth in Senior Western Equitation. Also Makinley Curtis, age 9, daughter of Chad and Nicole Curtis, with horse named Nugget, had her first year at the horse show. She competed in Showmanship, Junior Western Equitation, Trail and Horsemanship.
•
The Jefferson County Fair is Aug. 12 and 16. Young members from Garfield First Ward will have some showings. Makinley Curtis and Bridger Curtis will be showing market goats, chickens and rabbits. Kate Duffin and Andrew Duffin will be showing market sheep; Andrew is also doing chickens. Ethan Acor is showing a market sheep. Ryann Hunsaker and Johnny Hunsaker are doing market rabbits; Johnny is also doing chickens. Brysen Clark is showing a market goat. Auction is at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at the fairgrounds.
•
Blake and Meagan Portman went to the Provo City Center Temple for her cousin’s wedding which happened to fall on their anniversary, Aug. 2. Meagan said it was a perfect way to spend their anniversary. They also made a little family trip out of the weekend and took their kids with them.
•
Ron and Donna Wilding went to New York and Pennsylvania to see family. They went to the priesthood restoration site in Harmony, Pennsylvania with their grandchildren! They spent time with their son Brad and his family at the county fair in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
•
Son of Wendi Gardner, Justin, will be serving a two-year mission to North Carolina. He is the grandson of Dee and Renae Atwood.
•
The Garfield First Ward Primary Program will be at noon Sept. 22.
•
The Garfield First Ward Young Women/Young Men had a combined mutual activity Aug. 6. They helped Mike and Diane Myers unload their moving truck. They also had water games afterwards.
•
The Garfield First Ward Young Women will be having a personal progress cabin retreat Aug. 23 and 24. They will be doing an overnighter in Island Park.
•
There will be a Young Women/Young Men Multi-Stake Dance 9 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Rigby East Stake Center.
•
The next Garfield First Ward Relief Society Temple date will be Aug. 23. Meet at the Garfield church at 8:30 a.m. to carpool for the 10 a.m. session to the Idaho Falls Temple.
•
The Garfield First Ward Deacons went on a campout and hiked to the Upper Palisades Lake Aug. 1 through 3. There were eight deacons that hiked and camped at the campground.
•
Garfield Fourth Ward had their Relief Society meeting on ministering. They made cards and Paula Wilde spoke.
•
The Garfield Fourth Ward youth attended the Rexburg temple Aug. 10 for baptisms of the dead.
•
The Garfield Fourth Ward young women watched movies outside at the Ellsworth’s home for mutual on Aug. 7.
•
The Spanish Ward had a Spanish conference Aug. 3 and 4. There was a soccer game, food and there were games for the kids. On Aug. 4, a Sunday, they had a two-hour meeting at the Menan Stake Center.
•
Grid kid football has started up. Josh Anderson is coaching his son’s teams for Eli and Hunter. Also, Eli Anderson (son of Josh and Katie Anderson) had ballroom dance camp this past week.
•
Register on justserve.org to see service projects in the community.