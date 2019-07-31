Swedish immigrant Karin Fry was the “happiest person in the world” this July after she flew nearly 80 family members over from Sweden for a giant family reunion and 80th birthday celebration.
For Fry, who grew up an orphan, the reunion was a “very emotional” experience. While she said it was expensive to buy everyone tickets and host them for a week, she said “it was worth every penny.”
“What could I have done that would have been as fun as this?” she said. “This was the best thing ever.”
The reunion also served as a seven-year memorial for Fry’s son, Pierre Savkranz, who died at age 51. Fry said it was her son who inspired her to have the reunion.
“We came here to America, to Rigby, Idaho, when he was 3 years old,” Fry said. “His name was Pierre, and when he was about 5 years old, he came home one day, and he said, ‘Mom, why don’t we have reunions?’”
Fry said she explained to her son that she was an orphan and the family she did know lived in Sweden. She said her son’s father died in Sweden. She said when Pierre was 10, he came up with an idea.
“He came home from school and he said ‘Mom, I think I figured it out. If you and I work real hard, save our money and then we go to Sweden. We find all our relatives, and we bring them to America, and we have a reunion,’” she said. “And that’s what we did. We both worked hard our whole lives and we saved our money.”
And that hard work paid off. Last year, Fry flew to Sweden to find people, and received a warm welcome.
“I met so many (family) that I didn’t know and didn’t know they existed or didn’t know they were born,” Fry said.
Relative Sanna Holmdahl said everyone likes Fry. Holmdahl described Fry as an "underbar kvinna," or, in English, a "wonderful woman."
For Christmas, Fry invited all of her relatives to America. A few could not come for various reasons, but most accepted the invitation, Fry said.
Fry said she wanted to give her Swedish relatives an “Old West” American experience they would never forget. And as far as her nephew Robert Lindberg of Gothenberg was concerned, they did.
“I think I’m going to have an American night at home as well,” he said July 20, before returning to his American barbeque dinner.
As people ate the food that had been prepared “trail style” in milk cans and Dutch ovens, the Old Time Fiddlers performed at Fry’s ranch house, playing bluegrass and other classic western music. Fry said earlier that morning, they had eaten a trail-style, hearty breakfast as well. During the week-long reunion, different groups also traveled to Yellowstone National Park, and most of the family paraded in cars adorned with Swedish and American flags from the Idaho Falls Temple. As of July 22, Fry said they were trying to find a place to pan for gold.
She said the one thing missing were Native American dancers, which she said she felt would have been an integral part of the experience.
“I was very disappointed, because I felt like that’s the first, the true Americans,” she said.
However, the experience was overall incredible, she said. For many of the Swedes, it was the first time they had ever been to the U.S., and also the first time they had met most of the family at the reunion. Some flew directly to Jackson Hole for the reunion, while others flew into Salt Lake or San Francisco and saw some more of the country before heading to Idaho, Fry said. Lindberg said he and his family flew into Salt Lake before spending some time in Las Vegas and at the Grand Canyon. He said he is not surprised Americans often vacation within the U.S.
“There’s a lot to see here,” he said.
Fry said she was happy with how the reunion turned out.
“It was my and my son’s dream,” she said. “And I feel that he was with us the whole time.”
Fry said she will soon be selling her home in Rigby and moving to a condo in Idaho Falls. She said she will miss it, but she said she is to the point where she loses her balance more easily.
“It’s time to go to an easier life,” she said. “And I’m ready.”
Fry said the reunion was a time of making connections, both for her and for all family members. She said those who live in Sweden who had not met before were exchanging addresses and phone numbers and getting to know one another.
“I am so happy that they accepted the invitation, and we got to meet them all,” she said. “And I know now that I do have a loving family.”