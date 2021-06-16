Looking forward to the Stampede Days Parade and Rodeo

Rigby Stampede Days is June 18 and 19, which means the breakfast, parade and rodeo are just around the corner.
The Rigby Rotary Club will be holding this year’s Stampede Days Breakfast on Saturday, June 19 from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The Rigby Chamber of Commerce sponsors the parade. Chamber President Theresa Anderson stated they have been doing the parade a long time, long before she was in office.
“We always have a lot of people come,” said Anderson.
According to Anderson, they always have quite a few entries, but she’s not sure how many this year until a few days before the parade.
“The high school band will be there, some cheerleaders, along with the rodeo queens,” Anderson said.
Anderson stated that participants in the parade are not allowed to throw candy, but there will be some who have handouts during the parade.
The parade will be held on June 19 at 10 a.m.
Rodeo Director Steve Cook stated that he looks forward to the rodeo.
Cook stated there will be lots of stuff going on both days for the rodeo. On Friday there will be a horse pull like the old type and Muttin’ Bustin’. On Saturday there will be a tie down, saddle broncing, bareback, team roping, and more.
“We always have people fill the stands because they’re done sitting at home,” said Cook. “I do it because people deserve a good rodeo, and they’re gonna get one.”
According to Cook, it’s the only rodeo he looks forward to, even if he doesn’t get to see much of it.
The rodeo will be both Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.